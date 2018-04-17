Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Had To Use A Stand-In For Josh Brolin Quite A Bit

Over the course of the last 10 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building up a story that is set to culminate in Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth untitled Avengers movie. One of the main focuses of the upcoming Avengers movie is Thanos, a villain who apparently has his own quest to gather up the infinity stones and basically destroy the world. In order to bring Thanos to life, the MCU brought in Josh Brolin to play the character. However, in a new interview with Benedict Cumberbatch, it seems that during the filming of Avengers: Infinity War, a stand-in had to be used for Brolin quite a bit.

During an interview with Radio Times, Cumberbatch was asked about how much of the filming of Infinity War he was around for because of other commitments he had at the same time. While the Doctor Strange actor explained that he really was around for quite a bit of the filming, as were many of the other people working on the project, he did reveal that the directors had to use a stand-in for Josh Brolin. In fact, according to Benedict Cumberbatch, Brolin “wasn’t in there for much. He did his bit, and then a lot of stuff with a lot of us and him was missing because he was doing, I guess, Deadpool 2 and I was doing Melrose and The Current War. But we made it work.”

While it is not surprising to learn that Avengers: Infinity War needed to use a stand-in for Josh Brolin during filming, Cumberbatch did point out that there are plenty of occasions where actors can’t act in a scene together. He explained that there are times when there are so many additional things that need to be added to the scene, such as “the magic or whatever it is that’s coming out of your hands,” that it simply does not work to have all the actors together at once.

Check out the exclusive @DolbyCinema poster for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: #InfinityWar," and see the film in theaters April 27! Get tickets: https://t.co/kctg8VkHan pic.twitter.com/ZnegsCD14z — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 13, 2018

However, while there may have been a stand-in for Josh Brolin at times, Benedict Cumberbatch said that he did not feel “robbed” of the chance to work with the other actor, according to Cinema Blend. The Doctor Strange actor said that there is still plenty of footage which shows all of the actors getting to work together in the same room, at the same time.

Ultimately, it makes sense that Brolin and even some of the other actors may not always have been present on the set for the filming of Avengers: Infinity War. With so many actors coming together, and so many schedules having to be worked around, it might be more surprising if there had not been a stand-in for any of the actors. Audiences will get to see for themselves how the filmmakers did bringing everyone together, including Josh Brolin’s Thanos, when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.