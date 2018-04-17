‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kristoff St. John’s Neil Is Finally Back, Co-Stars Thrilled By His Return

Kristoff St. John is back as Neil Winters on 'The Young and the Restless' this week, and it's clear that his co-stars missed him during his absence.

Kristoff St. John has been away from The Young and the Restless for several months now, but spoilers detail that he’s about to pop up in Genoa City again as Neil Winters. News of St. John’s return emerged a few weeks back, and both Y&R viewers and Kristoff’s co-stars are clearly pumped to have him back.

When the news about St. John’s return to Young and Restless broke in March, co-star Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) was one of the first to react to the scoop via social media. Braeden said that his friend’s return has made everyone very happy, and he included plenty of exclamation points in his tweet. Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby) didn’t hesitate to welcome Kristoff back to the fold either, sharing some posts on his Instagram page confirming that St. John was filming again.

Goddard noted the look of joy on Braeden’s face to have St. John back, and the Young and Restless star said that the Y&R cast is a close-knit group who all missed Kristoff during his absence. Daniel posted another photo featuring Kristoff and co-star Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), and this one included a hashtag referencing his Young and Restless co-star as the “Denzel Washington of daytime.”

Kristoff, my friend, St John , is back on the show !! It made us all very happy!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 15, 2018

Kristoff himself had teased via his Instagram in early March that he was ready to return to Young and Restless, and a short video clip he posted showed Bryton telling his on-screen father that he had missed him. St. John has been asked repeatedly by followers on Twitter when he would begin airing on Y&R again as Neil, and he kept assuring fans it would be “soon.”

The Young and Restless star has thanked some for their continued support, and it’s clear that he’s feeling good after some tough times. What can everybody expect to see going on with Neil now that he’s finally back in Genoa City? Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that he’ll pop up late in Tuesday’s show and immediately throw himself into the Devon and Hilary drama, but little else has been revealed about what comes next for the Winters patriarch.

Can the writers come up with something juicy for Kristoff St. John now that he’s back as Neil Winters? Stay tuned for additional Young and Restless spoilers regarding what is on the way, and don’t miss St. John’s return on Tuesday’s episode.