Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter, Riley Keough, Shares Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Riley Keough shares bikini pic of herself on Instagram.

Riley Keough shared a bikini pic on Instagram on Monday. The eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley was on vacation and wanted to show her followers more than usual by flaunting her enviable figure in a mirrored selfie. She’s currently in Hawaii and mentioned in her caption that flooding has taken over the island.

“Three days on the Big Island then back to work. ALSO and Edit: There’s been excessive flooding from Hanalei to Ha’ena in Kauai, PLEASE donate to the gofundme link @welovehanalei #mahalo,” Riley Keough captioned the snap.

Riley is wearing a striped bikini with her hair pulled back and braided. She’s holding two fingers up as she smiles into the camera taking the selfie.

It was announced recently that Elvis Presley’s granddaughter will star alongside Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in The Earthquake Bird. Although she might not be as well-known as her mother and grandparents, Riley has been in a number of acting roles.

According to IMDb, Danielle Riley Keough made her acting debut in 2010 as Marie Currie in The Runaways. Other roles were in The Good Doctor (2011), Jack & Diane (2012), and Magic Mike (2012).

Keough started her modeling career on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and has been on the cover of Vogue and Marie Claire magazines. The Hollywood Reporter adds that she was also the face of Christian Dior perfume. She left it all behind to pursue acting. She took on indie roles before landing a part in Magic Mike.

In 2015, she met her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, after meeting on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Daily Mail shared the details of where to purchase Riley Keough’s bikini. It’s the Brigitte Bikini by Solid & Striped and retails for $87.95. A number of celebrities have reportedly worn the Solid & Striped label, including Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, and Gigi Hadid.

The 28-year-old rocked her swimwear for the camera. Her Instagram account features a series of modeling shots, photos with friends, and some risque images. When she wears heavy makeup or poses in profile, she’s instantly recognizable as a Presley.

A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jan 23, 2018 at 9:15pm PST

Summer luvn A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:18pm PST

Riley is the daughter Lisa Marie shares with her first husband, Danny Keough. They also have a son, Benjamin Keough, 23.

Lisa Marie Presley has four children in all. According to People, Lisa Marie shares two other children with her fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood: 9-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood.