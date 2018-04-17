Demi Lovato’s Cheeky Coachella Instagram Post Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Fans loves the fact that Demi Lovato is showing skin in her latest Instagram post.

As her fans know, Demi Lovato is never one to shy away from showing off her curvy figure to the world on her Instagram account. This past weekend was no exception.

Like most of her celebrity counterparts, Lovato flocked to Indio, California, to take in the famed Coachella music festival. And though Demi did not take the stage to perform at the festival, she still made waves on social media by posting a photo of herself in what appears to be a thonged swimsuit.

In the picture that was posted over the weekend, Lovato showed off her curvy figure at an undisclosed pool location. The 25-year-old lays with her head tilted over the side of the pool as she basks in the California sun. The singer wears her hair in a high ponytail, and the tattoo on her left shoulder blade is clearly visible.

But what really had fans on her Instagram account buzzing was the fact that Demi’s derriere was clearly visible in her navy swimsuit, prompting them to comment on how good she looks.

“Don’t let me eat any more ice cream cake. I need to look this good since yesterday,” one fan commented.

“The hottest,” another fan chimed in.

The photo even caught the attention of Paris Hilton, who simply commented with two heart eyes emojis. In all, the photo have a very impressive response with over 3.9 million likes as well as more than 35,600 comments.

Coachellaaaaaa A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 14, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

In the past, Demi has shared other body-positive posts with fans including one just last week. As the Inquisitr reported, Demi shared both photos and videos of revealing stretch marks and cellulite as she encouraged her army of fans to accept their bodies, even if they have flaws.

“No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself,” the singer wrote.

In the series of photos and videos, Lovato also reminded her fans that what people see on Instagram isn’t always what it appears to be, perhaps hinting at other celebrities using photoshop and other programs to make their bodies look different.

These photos come on the heels of an announcement that Demi made to fans, informing them that she was forced to postpone her South America tour dates due to production issues and remove her shows in Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama altogether. In the tweet, Lovato confessed to her fans that she was “devastated” that she had to cancel those dates.

For now, fans can follow Demi on Instagram and wait for her next body-positive post.