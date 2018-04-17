‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Is Arrested After Seeing A Shocking Scene

Chad will find himself in hot water yet again.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is going to find himself in handcuffs yet again. Last time he was arrested was in Hong Kong because his brother Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) had planted drugs in his luggage. This time, Stefan could be the reason he’s arrested again.

According to Soaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Chad get arrested on Tuesday, April 24. This comes just after Chad storms into Stefan’s bedroom and finds him in bed with his wife, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). While the latest DOOL promo reveals that Chad will not see Abby’s face at first, he’ll demand that she turn around and show herself.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Abigail is currently suffering from a split personality disorder, and her strongest alter-ego, Gabby, wears a dark wig. It will be Gabby who is in bed with Stefan, but if Chad finds out that his brother has been getting intimate with his wife, in any form, he’ll likely lose his cool. While the reason for Chad’s arrest has not yet been confirmed, it could be due to Chad attacking Stefan for sleeping with Abigail.

However, there could be other reasons as well. Chad is determined to prove that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) did not kill his brother, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Chad will search high and low for the mystery woman in the surveillance footage, not knowing it’s his own wife wearing a wig. Perhaps Chad will break the law in his quest to prove that Gabi is innocent, or maybe Stefan will pull another dirty trick to have his brother arrested to get him out of the picture.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabby tells Stefan she has real feelings for him.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/KfLs48wFfQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2018

Days of Our Lives viewers have watched over the last few weeks as Stefan has fallen head over heels in love with Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby. He wants Gabby to take over Abby’s body for good and live happily ever after with him. Stefan is willing to do anything to keep Gabby around, including taking Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) prisoner to keep Abigail’s shocking secret buried. This means that getting rid of Chad would be icing on the cake for Stefan.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.