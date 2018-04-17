Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Joins Interesting Celeb Baby Names, But What’s The Real Meaning?

With names like North, Saint, Chicago, and Stormi in the Kardashian tot set, on the surface, Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s name, True Thompson, appears to be another in a long line of “interesting” celeb baby names.

However, it may surprise fans that this unique moniker is actually a throwback family name. In fact, according to a People report, grandma Kris Jenner revealed that her paternal grandfather’s name, True Otis Houghton, along with her real father’s name, Robert True Houghton, served as inspiration for Khloe’s special choice for her daughter.

Of course, amidst rumors that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe multiple times during her pregnancy, the name choice seems even more poignant. Given that True is a family name, it could all be a coincidence, but the truth of the matter is she may have been aware of his cheating the entire time and chose the family name for more than one reason.

Although Khloe chose her daughter’s unique name to honor her family, there’s no denying that celebrities have a history of picking incredibly “creative” baby names sometimes.

For instance, Beyonce and Jay Z shocked the world with Blue Ivy Carter, and then they continued that trend when they copyrighted the names Rumi and Sir for their twins. Later, as reported by ABC News, Jay Z explained the meanings, noting that they named their daughter Rumi after their favorite poet, Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, while Sir naturally fit him after birth.

Most people likely remember when Gweneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin bestowed the name Apple upon their daughter. What may be surprising is that Apple is now 13, and she turns 14 next month!

According to a Today report, way back in the 1970s, Sylvester Stalone may have started the entire trend with his ex-wife Sasha Czack with their son’s name Sage Moonblood.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three uniquely named children, musician Frank Zappa and wife Adelaide Sloatman have the power couple beat when it comes to unusual baby names. Their four children bear the names Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet, and Diva.

Daytime actor Jason Thompson and wife Paloma Jonas named their son Bowie Banjo and their daughter a slightly more conventional Rome Coco. Speaking of the name Coco, Courtney Cox and David Arquette chose that name for their daughter in 2004.

Of course, with the way naming trends change, some of these celebrity baby names may seem downright tame in a few years.