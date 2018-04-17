Harry Anderson Dead: ‘Night Court’ Stars, More Celebrities React To The Death Of The Beloved Actor & Magician

John Larroquette, Markie Post, Marsha Warfield, and more pay tribute to their ‘Night Court’ co-star after his death.

Harry Anderson, the actor who played Judge Harry T. Stone for nine seasons on NBC’s 1980s courtroom comedy Night Court, has died. Anderson was found dead inside his home in Asheville, North Carolina, home after police responded to an early morning 911 call, according to the New York Times. No foul play is suspected in the death of the beloved 65-year-old actor.

Harry Anderson’s death has shocked Hollywood. The three-time Emmy nominee not only starred on the sitcoms Night Court and Dave’s World, but he was a semi-regular on another long-running NBC comedy Cheers.

The network posted a photo of Anderson with the Night Court crew with the caption, “We’ll miss you, Harry Anderson. The honorable Judge Harry Stone is forever in our hearts.”

In addition, several of Harry Anderson’s Night Court co-stars, including John Larroquette, Markie Post, and Marsha Warfield, took to social media to pay tribute to him after his sudden death.

John Larroquette, who played narcissist prosecutor Daniel Fielding on the show, posted to Twitter, “Harry Anderson. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart. He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew.”

Markie Post, who played Anderson’s love interest Christine Sullivan on Night Court, tweeted, “I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated.”

And Marsha Warfield, who played bailiff Roz Russell, took to Twitter to write, “Oh, no! Aw man, I’m so sorry to hear this. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend.”

You can see the tweets from NBC and Harry Anderson’s Night Court co-stars below.

We’ll miss you, Harry Anderson. The honorable Judge Harry Stone is forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CvI61zGKQx — NBC (@nbc) April 17, 2018

Harry Anderson. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart. He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew. — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) April 17, 2018

I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated. — Markie Post (@markie_post) April 16, 2018

Oh, no! Aw man, I'm so sorry to hear this. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend. https://t.co/fv2yzW4sku — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) April 16, 2018

Marsha Warfield also posted a throwback photo to Instagram of Anderson with the Night Court cast and captioned it, “Rest in peace, Harry. We miss you already. I tip my hat to you, my friend.”

Many other celebrities paid tribute to Harry Anderson after his death. Newspaper columnist Dave Barry, whose life was the inspiration for Anderson’s 1990s series Dave’s World, remembered the late actor as “a genuinely nice guy.” In addition, fellow sitcom stars including Kirstie Alley (Cheers), Paul Reiser (Mad About You), and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) also posted tributes and shared stories about Harry Anderson on social media. Neil Patrick Harris gave Anderson a shout-out for his alternate career as a magician, which he sometimes showcased on Night Court.

Stunned by the passing of Harry Anderson, one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up. We became friendly over the years – he worked at the @MagicCastle_AMA and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia. My sincere condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/k9FITPIaBS — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 17, 2018

I'm very sorry to learn of the death of Harry Anderson. He was a very talented guy, and, more important, a genuinely nice guy. — Dave Barry (@rayadverb) April 17, 2018

So sad to hear of passing of #HarryAnderson. I remember driving to NJ for $40/night gigs with him, before he became a huge star. (Nobody does that AFTER they're a huge star.) He was truly one of the nicest guys. A gentle soul. He will be missed. RIP friend.. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) April 17, 2018

Oh gee no.. RIP Harry Anderson, one of the nicest guys on earth. A pleasure to work with, to know. He did so much for others, helping kids, doing so much charity work. His memory will truly be a blessing. — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) April 17, 2018

I appeared on three episodes of "Night Court" way back when. Ran into him in N.Y. not that long ago. Always friendly. Always funny. RIP Harry Anderson — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 17, 2018

I loved Harry Anderson and “Night Court.” Rest in Peace. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 17, 2018

No cause of death has been announced for Harry Anderson. You can see Anderson making magic on Night Court in the video below.