Kate Middleton Will Give Birth To A Baby Boy Today, Psychic Reveals Details To ‘Express UK’

A psychic sensed that Kate Middleton and Prince William will welcome their third child anytime now and they are having a boy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly going to welcome their third child today based on a psychic’s prediction. Many fans are eager to find out the gender of the new member of the royal family, and it was also revealed by Katie Helliwell to Express UK.

According to the psychic medium, the Duchess of Cambridge will give birth to a baby boy at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital located in Paddington. She claimed that their new bundle of joy will weigh 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Apart from the birth date, gender and weight, Katie was also able to predict the name of Kate and William’s baby.

Helliwell sensed that the royal couple’s third child will be named after Middleton’s grandfather Peter Francis, who passed away just days before she announced her engagement to Prince William back in 2010. The psychic also revealed that the new royal baby boy will have the same personality as his great-grandfather.

A few days ago, the Duke of Cambridge accidentally revealed the gender of his third child with the 36-year-old British beauty. According to Mirror, Prince William was heard telling his fans at the Aston Villa game against Cardiff City that he will name his baby Jack after the football superstar Jack Grealish. However, he made a pause after saying that and continued his sentence with “…or Jackie.” The 35-year-old royal probably realized that he made a major slip up.

Inquisitr previously reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton will welcome their third child on April 23, which is also St. George’s Day. The Sun royal expert Emily Andrews based her theory on the Duchess’ previous births to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who both arrived later than their due date. However, Katie Halliwell thinks that Kate will give birth a week earlier which could happen anytime now.

One of the most popular royal couples hasn’t welcomed their new baby yet, but the psychic has already predicted that they will have a fourth child. Halliwell claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will continue to have a fantastic relationship. The spirit allegedly sees that the passion is still strong between the pair, which could result in another baby in the future.