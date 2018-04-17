Khloe Kardashian Has Not Forgiven Tristan Thompson After Revealing Baby’s Name, Reports ‘TMZ’

Despite not being married to Tristan and his alleged infidelity throughout her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she gave her daughter his surname, True Thompson.

Some observers assumed that the united front is proof that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has forgiving Tristan over the cheating allegations.

However, TMZ reports that their relationship is still in shambles and the new mother has not forgiven Tristan for his alleged infidelity and has not spoken to the NBA player for several days. The publication notes that Rob Kardashian is particularly furious at Tristan and the rest of the family is nowhere near forgiving him.

In an Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian wrote the following about the birth of her daughter.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote in a caption on a photo of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy [love] you True!”

On her website, Khloe revealed that her daughter True Thompson was 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 21 inches. Kris Jenner revealed that the unique name is a traditional family name.

Jenner stated that True was her grandfather’s name, True Otis Houghton on her paternal side of the family and her biological father also had the name True as his middle name.

I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family pic.twitter.com/MFheCTYnb6 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 16, 2018

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland yesterday to support Khloe after she reportedly had an emotional breakdown.

The 33-year-old new mother relocated to Cleveland, Ohio to be with Tristan Thompson. However, she will reportedly move back to Los Angeles once she is medically cleared to fly.

Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013 after about four years of marriage. She began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016 and her divorce was finalized a few months after.

Khloe announced in December last year that she was expecting a child with Tristan and the cheating allegations surfaced only a few days before the reality TV star was expected to give birth.

Tristan Thomson was recorded in a nightclub allegedly kissing a female and was photographed taking the woman back to his residence.

Another video surfaced from a surveillance video recorded several months ago, which allegedly shows the NBA player kissing and motorboating two women in another nightclub.

Khloe Kardashian has not publicly commented on Tristan’s cheating allegations.