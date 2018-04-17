Bella Hadid Goes Topless, Showing Off Her Flawless Figure In White Bikini Bottoms

Bella Hadid opts to go topless in a stunning photo where the model shows off her incredible physique. Hadid struck a pose by a pool as her slim figure glistened in the sun in her white bikini bottoms, photo via the Daily Mail.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the risqué photo with her 17 million Instagram fans as she barely covers her assets with her arm. Bella added a pink rose graphic to the photo, which she captioned “early riser.”

Bella is laying on a towel by the pool in her white bikini bottoms and is wearing a stylish gold body chain and choker. The IMG model, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million, seems to be at a luxury location at Indio, California, where the Coachella event is taking place.

The 21-year-old model was rumored to have hooked up with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd at the Coachella music festival. However, Hadid shut down the rumor that the former couple was kissing all night, stating that it was not her.

Bella may be showing The Weeknd what he is missing with the topless photo. TMZ reported that the woman the “Call Out My Name” singer was packing on the PDA with is another Justin Bieber ex-girlfriend Chantel Jeffries, who was presumably confused with Hadid.

Back in 2015, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid went public as a couple at the Coachella festival that year. The couple broke up the following year and the singer moved on to Selena Gomez.

Hadid was rumored to be dating Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Jordan Clarkson earlier this year, but she denied the rumor and seems to be single.

Bella Hadid was one of the highest earning models last year with Forbes estimating that she brought in $6 million. The model worked with over a dozen brands and has a sneaker deal with Nike.

Hadid has appeared on the covers of several magazines including Seventeen Magazine Mexico, V Magazine, and Harper’s Bazaar Spain. The 21-year-old began modeling in 2014 and quickly rose as one of the top models in the industry.

She is an ambassador for Dior Makeup and has starred alongside her model sister Gigi for several fashion campaigns.