The Science Bros could be taking a break in favor of an interesting new team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

There is little doubt that new alliances will be made in Avengers: Infinity War this month. Thor has already made friends with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the trailers. Unfortunately, it looks like one character will be cast aside in favor of a brilliant new ally. Robert Downey Jr. has teased the possibility that Tony Stark will snub Bruce Banner because Iron Man has found himself an awesome new BFF.

The collaboration between Tony Stark and Bruce Banner is proof that two geniuses could truly achieve anything, although it did lead to major disaster in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Nevertheless, the duo known as the “Science Bros” has continued to inspire fans. However, Comicbook.com reports that Robert Downey Jr. may have revealed that Tony and Bruce will not be working together that much in Avengers: Infinity War because of another major character.

Robert Downey Jr. was recently in Singapore to promote the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The Sherlock Holmes actor answered a few questions following the red carpet event and had an interesting response when Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo asked him about working with Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. Before answering, Downey apologized to co-star Mark Ruffalo.

“The Science Bros thing is over. It’s now about me and the ‘Batch.”

Marvel

So does this mean Tony Stark is somehow breaking up with Bruce Banner in Avengers: Infinity War? The trailers have shown that the two are still together at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum along with the Sorcerer Supreme and Wong. However, a commercial for Quicken Loans that is tied in with the film also features only Iron Man and Doctor Strange working together. The promo certainly offers a glimpse at a pairing that could break Bruce’s heart.

Losing Tony Stark to Stephen Strange might be a depressing thing for Bruce Banner, but it looks like he might also be reunited with another important character. Mark Ruffalo’s science dude could finally catch up on things with Black Widow, who somehow helped calm the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok. Hopefully, the two will reconnect once the bigger threat of Thanos trying to destroy Earth is finally out of the way in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.