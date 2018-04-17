The 'Game of Thrones' creator has also assigned his 'minions' to update his blog so he can keep up with his several projects.

It is truly an end of an era. George R.R. Martin, who is undoubtedly the most famous LiveJournal blogger, has decided to abandon the blog he has faithfully updated since 2005. Not surprisingly, fans believe the A Song of Ice and Fire author has left Not A Blog so he can concentrate on his most important task: finishing The Winds of Winter.

People have been following George R.R. Martin’s constant updates on Not A Blog for almost 13 years. After all, the writer was known for offering updates about his work on LiveJournal. Some theories about The Winds of Winter have even started from the comments section in some of Martin’s entries. Unfortunately, as Nerdist has pointed out, the most recent entry on Martin’s LiveJournal is an announcement that Not A Blog is moving to his official website.

The latest entry confirms that George R.R. Martin’s blog is migrating “to a whole new location” and fans who are searching for “the latest news should check his website instead.” Interestingly, the post was not personally added by Martin himself. The entry was posted by “Minion Raya” and even concludes with a disclaimer stating that the message was from “the Minions of Fevre River.” Fans immediately believed that the author is much too busy working on The Winds of Winter to write an entry himself.

Feeling a Draft @NFL, read more at my blog https://t.co/fxMT60pLeD … FYI, Please note there’s a new URL for Not A Blog, we’re trying out a different platform. 😉 pic.twitter.com/shK85m3oae — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) April 13, 2018

There is little doubt that George R.R. Martin wants to maintain his blog although it will no longer be posted on LiveJournal. The special section in his website even adopts a similar format as the blog site and promises to offer more updates on Martin’s works. However, the change might have been made to ensure that the writer can spend more time working on The Winds of Winter this year.

#TBT I give you the rarely seen, highly elusive, clean shaven adult GRRM circa 1972. pic.twitter.com/mcmQTx74T0 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) March 29, 2018

George R.R. Martin has previously stated that the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel is currently his “most important, most difficult, most ambitious” project. After all, The Winds of Winter has been delayed long enough and fans feel that it should be published ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8. Unfortunately, there have been no updates just yet on the book’s release date. Hopefully, Martin is taking more time to finish the book now that his minions are the ones updating Not A Blog.