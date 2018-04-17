‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 2 Preview: Madison Finds All She Has Fought For Under Threat

Fans will find out more about the Clarks in Episode 2 of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 premiered on Sunday night and already, there are many questions to be asked. So, what can fans expect to see in Episode 2?

Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 2 (titled “Another Day in the Diamond”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

“A troubled survivor finds allies in an unexpected place; the life Madison has fought to build comes under threat.”

So, what can we make of this synopsis for Episode 2?

When Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Nick (Frank Dillane), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Luciana (Danay Garcia) appeared, some fans were concerned for the fate of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), the one character that was considered safe after the dam explosion in the Season 3 finale. So, at least viewers no longer have to worry about the fact she was absent from Episode 1 of Fear.

However, it seems that there is still plenty to be concerned about. Already, viewers suspect that the Clarks have come a long way from where they were in Season 3. Besides the fact that Morgan’s (Lennie James) arrival from The Walking Dead indicates a time jump, the fact the Clarks took Morgan’s group hostage in Episode 1 indicates they might not be the good guys anymore.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Madison is still with her children. However, the latest trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, Episode 2, does indicate that Madison has been reunited with them.

As for the “troubled survivor” mentioned in the first part of the synopsis, the automatic assumption here is to think of Morgan. However, it really could mean any character in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 because, let’s face it, the zombie apocalypse is likely a very stressful environment. Therefore, viewers will just have to wait until Episode 2 airs next Sunday to find out whom it means.

The new showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, also teased viewers with information about a new group of villains appearing in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 when they were interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter.

“The second episode… introduces a new setting for the characters that we were very excited to create. It was not easy to create on a production level, and it turned out very well. The new setting provides some villains who are very different from the ones we’ve seen on either Fear the Walking Dead or The Walking Dead. These are not villains who you can go up against with weapons. They are much more difficult to defeat.”

Finally, AMC has released some images from Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. You can view them below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET.