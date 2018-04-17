‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Ditches Hope, Reunion With Steffy Imminent, Taylor Regrets Shooting

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) might have a change of heart and is likely to reunite with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) soon, leaving Hope in shock. Taylor will also admit shooting Bill but will express remorse as her daughter inquires what went down that day.

Liam Asks Hope To Leave Him Alone

Liam puts Hope in her place when he asked her to give him some space. As per Soap Hub, Liam wants his ex to distance herself from him so he can have time to think and sort out his feelings. He is confused and could not surely say if he wants Steffy back or not because Hope is always interfering with his decisions.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam’s request surprised Hope (Annika Noelle), and she is not happy that he is seriously considering fixing things up with Steffy. Hope will reiterate that if he is planning to reunite with his wife, he will only mess up his life again.

Although Hope will continue to argue that he will be in deeper trouble once he decides to get back with Steffy, Liam will remain firm and ditch Hope instead.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Apr 16-20. Steffy reminds Liam how much she loves him. Ridge and Brooke wonder why Bill cleared Ridge’s name. Liam firmly asks Hope to leave him alone. Maya becomes a confidant for Hope. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qCQamURNoV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 14, 2018

Liam And Steffy Reunion

In the previous B&B episodes, Liam gave the annulment papers to Steffy, and he was waiting for her to sign. However, as the plot thickens, the documents were not mentioned again in the last few months.

Since the papers were never really completed, it could only mean that “Leffy” is not over yet. To put simply, without the fully signed annulment papers, the possibility of reconciliation is high.

What’s more, Steffy is currently pregnant and after the recent string of unfortunate events, Liam unexpectedly saw his wife’s undying love for him. He softened a bit so later, he will declare that Steffy is still his wife after all and she is carrying his child.

The changes in Liam and his wish to be a good father will likely make him come back to Steffy.

Steffy wants to prove Liam didn't shoot Bill on @BandB_CBS but she may regret her decision when she finds out who really did! —> https://t.co/khcyuh7jSg @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/QiRMbZr4Gl — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) April 17, 2018

Steffy Shocked Over Taylor’s Actions

Soap She Knows shared that Steffy will try to prove that Liam did not shoot Bill. However, she will be shocked to know who the real shooter was. The Bold and the Beautiful promo states that Steffy cannot believe it when she heard Bill (Don Diamont) saying that Taylor (Hunter Tylo), her mother, was the one who shot him.

Steffy wants to hear the story straight from her mother so Taylor will narrate her version of the incident. She will be emotional as she recounts seeing the gun and firing it at Bill.

Taylor is back to finish what she started on today's @BandB_CBS! Can Bill stop her from pulling the trigger again? —> https://t.co/khcyugPJ0I @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/LceyTUyGLG — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) April 16, 2018

Taylor will be remorseful for losing it and hitting somebody. Seeing how distressed her mother is over the matter, Steffy will do her best to keep her out of prison.

Perhaps, she will urge Bill to please let Taylor slide. He may actually give in to Steffy’s request because of his love for her but viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful should stay tuned since the Spencer Publications mogul will definitely ask for something in return.