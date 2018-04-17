‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabby & Stefan Lock Away More Salem Residents Who Find Out Their Secret

Three's a crowd on 'Days of our Lives.'

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will soon have some company while she is locked away in the secret room down in the tunnels underneath the DiMera mansion. Marlena will be getting not one, but two new roommates as Gabby and Stefan continue to lock away all those who know Abigail’s shocking secret.

According to Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will soon see Marlena joined by Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). As many viewers already know, Vivian, who is the mother of Stefan (Tyler Christopher), found out that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) had a split personality disorder weeks ago. Stefan convinced his mother to keep quiet about the stunning information, but it seems that he’ll soon have a reason to hold her hostage.

In addition, Days of our Lives viewers will soon see that Kate will find out that Abigail is the mystery woman that everyone has been looking for. Most of Salem believes that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is innocent of killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and they’re out to prove it by finding the mystery woman in the surveillance video they can prove Gabi’s innocence. However, Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby, is that woman, and she is not about to let anyone interfere with her happy ending.

Days of our Lives fans have been watching as Gabby is getting stronger by the day, and Abigail is locked inside of her own mind. Gabby is hoping to completely take over Abby’s body and live happily ever after with Stefan, who she has fallen head over heels in love with. There is just one problem, people are beginning to find out that something’s just not right. First Marlena found out the news, and Gabby hit her over the head and dragged her down to the secret room. Now, she’ll do much of the same with Vivian and Kate as to not take any chances of being caught.

However, people will soon begin to notice that Marlena, Vivian, and Kate are all missing, and that they may have a common link between them in Abigail. Is this how Abby’s secret will finally come out?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.