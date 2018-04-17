‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Wins Court Battle Against Baby Daddy Chris Lopez, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kailyn Lowry got exactly what she asked for.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has scored a major win over Chris Lopez, the father of her third child, Lux. Kail and Chris have had a rocky relationship from the start, and the reality star is now making a huge decision when it comes to their son.

According to an April 16 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry petitioned the court back in November 2017 to legally change her son Lux’s last name from Lopez to Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 star had her petition granted on April 11 after months of trying to get her son’s name changed from his father’s last name to her own surname.

Kailyn Lowry, who is also the mother of son Isaac, 7, with Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, has had a roller coaster relationship with Chris Lopez since before little Lux was born. The pair were friends who turned romantic, but things didn’t work out. Kail later revealed that Chris had cheated on her among other things. The Teen Mom 2 star also claimed that Lopez went weeks without seeing little Lux.

Back in March, Kailyn Lowry slammed Chris Lopez for posting a photo of himself with Lux on social media. “Don’t be an Instagram parent,” she wrote to her baby daddy, who replied by calling her a person who “literally made a living” off of putting all of her children on television and social media. “But who am I to talk,” he added.

In December, Kailyn Lowry had revealed that Chris Lopez did have visitations with his son, but that the visits were supervised. The Teen Mom 2 star also added that the visits were not on a set schedule. Lopez was with Lowry when she gave birth to Lux, but when he was asked to sign a paper acknowledging the paternity of the little boy, he reportedly refused. One source revealed that Chris likely didn’t sign the paper so that Kail couldn’t file for child support. Now, Lux is officially a Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry and all of her adorable sons can be seen when the new season of Teen Mom 2 begins airing on MTV in May.