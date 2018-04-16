‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Already Comparisions Are Being Made From John To Rick And Laura To Lori

How long will it take Morgan to work out that people are the same everywhere he goes?

On Sunday night, Morgan made the long walk from The Walking Dead to its companion program, Fear the Walking Dead. Almost immediately, he met John Dorie, a character who is desperately looking for a woman called Laura. But, has Morgan traveled all this distance to meet someone just like Rick Grimes?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the Season 4 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not already viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 4 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the introduction of a new character called John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). However, it is his story about his search for Laura that is comparable to Rick Grime’s (Andrew Lincoln) search for his wife, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) in Season 1 of The Walking Dead.

As Variety points out, Episode 1 (titled “What’s Your Story?”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 opens with John Dorie talking aloud to himself. In this conversation, he talks of a woman he used to know and how they were in some sort of relationship.

Later on in the episode, he reveals this woman’s name is Laura.

In The Walking Dead, Morgan first came into contact with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) not long after he awoke from a coma and was trying to locate his wife, Lori, and their son, Carl (Chandler Riggs).

In fact, in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, Morgan is even reminded of their first meeting when Rick tries to convince him to return to their group.

“A lot of people are here now because you helped me at the beginning,” Rick says to Morgan.

So, already, viewers remember Rick and Morgan’s journey.

Along with the fact John is trying to locate a woman he seems to have been in a relationship with whose name starts with “L,” there are other reminders that he is similar to Rick.

John is first seen wearing a distinctive hat, giving him the appearance of a gunslinger when he and Morgan first see each other. When Morgan first came into contact with Rick all that time ago, Rick was also known to wear a very distinctive hat.

Along with his attire, John has a very special gun. In fact, great care is taken to tell the audience that the gun is fairly unique and that Laura has the matching one. Rick also has a very particular gun he likes to use.

So, what will this mean moving forward in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4?

Perhaps Morgan will come to understand that, no matter where he is in The Walking Dead universe, good and bad people will always surround him.

For Morgan, his battle with his own conscience has been his biggest obstacle and it seems he has found a similar personality in John. While John may seem similar to Rick, he has one fundamentally different trait.

John doesn’t want to kill humans.

So, it seems that Morgan, who has always fought Rick’s idea that sometimes you just have to kill people in order to protect the group as a whole, has finally met a kindred spirit in John.

However, for fans of Fear the Walking Dead, they will have to tune into future episodes to discover whether John or Rick’s way will be the right way in the new world.

