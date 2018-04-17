‘Good Morning America’ Cast Shakeup Will Involve Lara Spencer And Amy Robach, Reports ‘Page Six’

A cast shakeup at ABC's 'Good Morning America' will be announced any day, according to 'Page Six.' Lara Spencer and Amy Robach are rumored to be cutting back time on the show.

A cast shakeup at ABC’s Good Morning America is allegedly in the works. The change will affect Lara Spencer and Amy Robach, according to Page Six. Sources inform the news site that an announcement will be made soon.

Studio executives want to “capitalize” on the “winning team” they have with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. The network is in a fierce battle with NBC’s Today for the highest-rated morning news program. GMA‘s rival has earned the top spot with its own winning team with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Lara Spencer has a growing production company — Duffkat Media — and she’ll reportedly cut back her time on GMA to work on other projects. Duffkat has allegedly signed a contract with GMA that allows Spencer to commit more time to “behind-the-camera work.” Duffkat makes lifestyle shows, such as ABC’s Reconnected, HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, and Cooking Channel’s Farmer’s Market Flip.

Amy Robach will also be seen less on the show because she’ll be replacing Elizabeth Vargas on ABC’s news magazine, 20/20. She’ll still anchor breaking news events and travel to cover major news, like natural disasters.

A source tells Page Six that the new schedule for Lara will be a win for her and Good Morning America. She’ll still be a “key part of the show,” but will have more “flexibility.”

People backs the claim that Lara Spencer will be cutting back her time on GMA to focus on projects related to her media company. The magazine’s source said Lara loves working on the show and will join the cast on “select mornings each week and contribute to special assignment reporting.” This will permit her to build on her lifestyle brand and still work directly with her other shows. The insider indicated that family is also a reason for Spencer’s new schedule. Balancing GMA, the TV shows, and her production company is hard “while also finding time for her family.” the source continued.

Lara Spencer has a lot going on in her life professionally and personally. She’s in the midst of planning a wedding to her boyfriend of two years, Rick McVey. The two met on a blind date.

Spencer was previously married to real estate broker and former reporter, David Haffenreffer. The two share two teenage children together.

Reps for Lara Spencer and Amy Robach haven’t commented on the Good Morning America cast shakeup rumors.