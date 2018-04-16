Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Antonio Sabato Jr.’s Young Son Hospitalized For Medical Crisis

Ex-'GH' Jagger Cates actor revealed on social media that he raced his young son to the ER today in a scary ordeal.

General Hospital spoilers and news reveal that ex-Jagger Cates actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. had a life or death scare today with his youngest son. Sabato’s 7-year-old son and namesake, Antonio Sabato III, was stung by a bee today and a horrific allergic response requiring his dad to rush him to the hospital. Sabato is also busy with his run for Congress but was right at his son’s side sharing a photo on social media from the emergency room.

Antonio Sabato’s Son In ER

The actor and Congressional candidate for California’s 26th District shared a photo (see below) showing little Antonio III fast asleep bundled in blankets in a hospital bed. He shared the photo at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16. Since Sabato tweeted the photo from Camarillo, California, it seems likely his son was treated at St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital as it’s the only hospital in the area.

Antonio has two older children, Jack Sabato and Mina Bree Sabato, aged 23 and 15, respectively. Jack is Antonio’s son with actress Virginia Madsen (Designated Survivor, American Gothic) whom he dated for a handful of years back in the ’90s. Mina is Antonio’s daughter with ex-girlfriend Kristin Rossetti, whom he also dated for five years, but they split back in 2007.

My little boy got stung by a ????, reaction was pretty bad but doing better at the moment, God is good all the time, please keep your prayers coming. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/mSPnSLmaZ5 — Antonio Sabáto Jr ???????? (@AntonioSabatoJr) April 16, 2018

Sabato’s Divorce And Single Dad Drama

The ex-GH actor turned politician married Hawaiian girlfriend Cheryl Moana Marie in late 2012 in a beachside ceremony in her home state. They got hitched a year after she gave birth to their son, Antonio Kamakanaalohamaikalani Harvey Sabato III. That mouthful of a middle name means “a beloved gift from the heavens.”

In late 2016, a little over four years after they wed, Antonio divorced Cheryl and asked for joint custody of their son Antonio III. The divorce proceedings turned nasty with her making accusations of drug abuse. Sabato admitted to struggling with substance abuse in the past but said he’d been clean for years and told TMZ that the rest of what his ex said was “a bunch of lies.”

Whatever his past issues, it’s evident that Antonio Sabato, Jr. is a devoted dad as he sat worried at his son’s bedside in the emergency room today. For General Hospital fans that want to send well-wishes, you can reach out to the actor on social media via Twitter or Instagram.

