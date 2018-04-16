Baltimore Babysitter Arrested, Charged With Child Abuse In Infant’s Poison Death

A 6-month-old baby girl dies after babysitter allegedly gives her a lubricant before enema.

A 32-year-old babysitter in Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree child abuse charge in connection with the death of an infant. CBS Baltimore reported that around 9 a.m. on November 18, 2017, Northeast District patrol officers received a 911 call from a home in the 5400 block of Plainfield Avenue about an unconscious 6-month-old baby girl, Indira Henderson.

Emergency responders treated Indira at the scene before transporting her to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead after medical staff tried desperately to save her life.

During a preliminary investigation, it was uncovered that the baby was left in the care of Latoya Hutchins, who resides at the home on Plainfield Avenue where Indira was found unresponsive. At some point, Hutchins supposedly called Indira’s mother when she noticed the baby was constipated.

Police say the baby was unable to defecate for four days.

The babysitter asked the mother if she could give Indira an enema to help her have a bowel movement. When the mother agreed, she allegedly began prepping the baby.

Authorities say Hutchins first gave the baby a lubricant mixed with warm water that was placed inside a tube. It is unclear if Hutchins asked the mother permission to administer the lubricant.

Baltimore babysitter charged in death of infant poisoned by enemahttps://t.co/0tX0zoDalx — WTOP (@WTOP) April 14, 2018

Before she could continue, the baby immediately had a reaction. Indira began convulsing before she stopped breathing and later died.

The following day, Indira’s body was taken to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which wasn’t completed until March 30 of this year.

Indira’s death was ruled a homicide by poisoning. Medical examiners stated that the lubricant Hutchins allegedly used on the baby contained Lidocaine, which ultimately led to her death. The lubricant was an aesthetic that is typically used to treat irregular heartbeats.

Nearly five months after the baby’s death, Hutchins was arrested and booked into the Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore. She has since been released on bond, but the amount was not specified.

Reporters at People made several attempts to contact Hutchins on Monday regarding the child abuse allegations, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Online court records show that Hutchins does not have an attorney at this time to comment on her behalf.