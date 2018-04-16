Twitter Reacts To Kellyanne Conway’s Comments On James Comey

Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to comment on James Comey, as well as her own ABC interview. Twitter users all over America responded negatively to Conway's attempt to explain her position.

During an ABC interview that aired Sunday, April 16, former FBI Director James Comey was presented with a series of tough questions. One question, in particular, set off a string of events that has led to a Twitter warfare against Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump.

ABC‘s George Stephanopoulos asked, “At some level, wasn’t the decision to reveal influenced by your assumption that Hillary Clinton was going to win and your concern that she wins this comes out several weeks later and then that’s taken by her opponents as a sign that she’s an illegitimate president?”

Comey denied any conscious effort to swing the election; however, he did state that, living in a world where “Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump” was a genuine factor in his choice to reveal the truth when he did. Comey claimed that hiding the truth from the American people would only make Clinton an illegitimate president once the truth became evident. His decision to revisit the investigation mere days before Election Day was an attempt to help Hillary remain a legitimate candidate.

On Monday Morning, ABC followed up their Comey interview by speaking with Kellyanne Conway. In her interview, Conway stated that Comey, subconsciously expecting Clinton to win the election, reopened his investigation into the infamous emails because he “thought the wrong person would win.”

James Comey Sits For Interview With ABC News Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Soon after several news outlets began reporting on her interview this morning, Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter in an obvious attempt to minimize PR damage. She tweeted several times, stating that the headlines were misleading. She claimed that her words were being misunderstood and misrepresented.

The Daily Beast reported that Conway was being sarcastic with her comments during the interview, stating that she rolled her eyes and said, “Really, this guy swung an election?”

Conway tweeted that Hillary is responsible for her own loss. Among one of her tweets, Kellyanne stated that Comey did not swing the election. In fact, using a vague baseball analogy, she declared that Comey swung and missed.

He did not. He swung and miss. I was putting to bed that he was even capable of such a thing. Add sarcasm and stir. https://t.co/fXkoFPn3aC — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 16, 2018

Unbeknownst to her at the time, Kellyanne’s tweets began an onslaught of comments that completely disagreed with her stance on the issue. Twitter users all over America voiced their disapproval of Kellyanne Conway, claiming that she is now attempting to backpedal away from her spoken words.

One Twitter user stated the following.

“There’s a first for everything. For Kellyanne, it’s telling the truth. Amazing that she would still try to deflect, considering it is right there – no eye roll, no sarcasm.”

Some of the comments begged for her to pack her bags, claiming that she is next on the list to be fired. Other tweets attacked more than just her words.

“Yeah, right. Kellyanne torched her benefit-of-the-doubt ages ago. She wears the ashes as mascara.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Interestingly enough, Conway claimed back in October that Hillary Clinton and her supporters were wrong in assuming that James Comey had anything to do with election interference. Those following her Tweets today have noticed her sudden change of heart and have been quick to point it out numerous times.

What do you think about Kellyanne’s claims? Check out Conway’s interview with ABC and decide for yourself.