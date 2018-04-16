Rihanna Wows In See-Through Ensemble With Suede Thigh-High Boots At Coachella

Rihanna turns heads in sheer knotted material for the Coachella music festival.

Rihanna wowed at Coachella in a see-through ensemble with suede thigh-high boots. The songstress shared a number of photos showcasing her racy outfit to Instagram on Sunday. Her fashion choices for the music festival got a lot of attention, especially the one she donned for night three.

RiRi rocked a sheer wrap dress that was far from form-fitting but managed to deliver an eyeful. The material did little to conceal her bosoms, but upon closer inspection in one of the photos, she was wearing a sheer bra as well. The material grazed one of her thighs while the other was more exposed where the knot was tied to the side.

She had her dark hair in a sensual updo with the front layers falling across her forehead. She accessorized the look with a bold silver necklace, hoop earrings, and a stack of bracelets on both wrists. She also had on multiple rings.

“extra af. #chella18,” Rihanna captioned the image to Instagram.

She captioned another image, “drag.”

The Daily Mail reports that the sheer dress Rihanna had on was by Y/Project and matched it perfectly with Y/Project/UGG suede thigh-high boots. The entire look is from the fall 2018 collection, but it’s not available for purchase online yet.

Page Six reports that the baggy Uggs RiRi added to her sexy outfit were $1,380.

Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens said in a press release that wearing the UGGs feel like “[immersing] your full legs… in a warm pot of butter.”

To see more photos of the see-through look Rihanna wore for night three of Coachella, check them out on her Instagram account.

As the report notes, the “Love on the Brain” singer also wore a custom all-white leather outfit by Chrome Hearts. It had numerous silver buckles and snaps adorning the crop top and pants. The top showed off her torso and bared the back of her shoulders.

came thru drippin’ A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 14, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

RiRi thought of all the details for the chic ensemble. She added a white mini purse with a top handle. Her jewelry was all silver and she finished it off with blue eyeshadow and blue nail polish.

While she didn’t perform at Coachella this year, Rihanna made a splash with her outfits.

Rihanna doesn’t disappoint when it comes to her glitzy dresses, two-pieces, and costumes. She’s one of the music industry’s most fashion-forward stars, and she knows how to shock and impress crowds at the same time.