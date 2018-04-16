Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares Baby Girl’s Name With Fans

Khloe Kardashian revealed her baby girl's name to fans on social media today.

Just days after the birth of her healthy baby girl in Ohio, Khloe Kardashian has finally released the highly anticipated baby name to her army of fans.

In a post on her popular Instagram page today, the 33-year-old shared a picture of a room full of pink balloons and pink flowers while finally revealing the little one’s name.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she stated.

In the heartfelt post, Kardashian also told fans that it was such a “blessing” to welcome the little girl into her family before saying that “mommy” and “daddy” love their first daughter together.

Within just minutes of Khloe’s unveiling of True’s name, fans took to the reality star’s Instagram page to weigh in on her name choice and send their congratulations.

“TRUE BABY AND TRUE WOMAN!!”

“She may be True but her daddy sure ain’t. Good luck baby girl,” another fan commented, referring to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity.

The post has already been the subject of a ton of attention, gaining over 762,000 likes as well as 23,000 comments in under a half hour of being posted. Prior to this photo on Instagram, Kardashian had remained silent on social media for a week.

Khloe has yet to share a picture of the baby girl on any of her social media pages, but if she follows in the footsteps of sisters Kylie and Kim, fans may get a peek of the little girl on her Instagram page at some point in the near future.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

As the Inquisitr reported back on April 12, Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed a healthy baby girl around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning in a hospital outside of Cleveland. Of course, the birth came just days after photos and videos surfaced of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with multiple different women.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Both Kardashian and Thompson have not spoken out publicly on the cheating scandal, but Entertainment Tonight reports that Khloe is trying to keep the peace with Tristan for their daughter’s sake. A source that’s allegedly close to the couple also told the publication that the cheating allegations have taken a toll on Khloe, but she has no plans to leave the controversial NBA star at the moment.

Perhaps fans will see the rest of this saga pan out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For now, everyone will just have keep an eye on Khloe’s Instagram account.