Lisa Rinna And Her Daughters Were At Coachella, But Some People Weren’t Happy With What One Daughter Wore

Over the weekend, Lisa Rinna and some of her fellow Real Housewives cast mates decided to head to the Coachella music and arts festival in Indio, California. Not only did the Bravo Housewives post about heading to the festival on social media, but it seems that Rinna’s daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, also headed out to Coachella as well, which led to the reality star and actress deciding to track down her girls.

On Instagram, Lisa Rinna first posted a picture of herself with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp as they were getting ready to leave for the festival. In the caption for the post, Rinna said that this was her first time going to Coachella, and she thanked her friends for convincing her to go. After her initial post, Lisa Rinna then shared a picture of her daughters, but unfortunately, it seems that some people were rather unhappy about what Delilah Belle Hamlin was wearing, according to Yahoo News.

In the second picture that Rinna shared to Instagram, Delilah Belle could be seen wearing a mesh top with a white bikini and a pair of chaps that were described as being very “motocross-esque.” The chaps clearly showed off her butt, which was covered by the bikini bottoms, but it seems this was not enough for people who decided to take to social media in order to try and shame both Lisa Rinna and her daughter over the outfit choice.

While Rinna was apparently not upset by what her daughter was wearing, as she captioned her post with, “definitely my child,” it seems that there were fans who were less than impressed. Among the comments left on the post were people saying that this was not appropriate for a teenage girl, while others called the look classless. One user directed the comment toward Lisa Rinna directly, telling her that it is “shameful to let your children think this is cool Lisa. Being your own person is great but you need to do some serious self-evaluation.” Another user said that they could not believe that Harry Hamlin would let his daughter leave the house like that.

Even as Lisa Rinna was apparently called out for what her daughter was wearing, it seems some social media users were also upset over the fact that Rinna and the other housewives were heading to Coachella to begin with. In fact, a number of followers told the reality star that they were too old to be heading to the music and arts festival.

While some followers may have attempted to shame Lisa Rinna and even her daughter, there were still plenty of fans who were supportive of both ladies. At the same time, it seems Rinna is not going to allow anyone to try and shame her, her friends, or her daughter. Whether it was posting an Instagram story letting people know one is never too old to do the things they want to do, or clearly supporting her daughter with her post, Lisa Rinna is not letting people tear her down.