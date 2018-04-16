Britney Spears Allegedly Changing, ‘Obsessed’ With Exercise To Please Boyfriend, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Britney Spears reportedly 'obsessed' with working out to look perfect for her much younger boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Source tells 'Radar Online' that she's drastically changing.

Britney Spears is allegedly changing and is constantly worried about having the perfect body. A source informs Radar Online that the pop star is so consumed with pleasing her much younger boyfriend that she’s “obsessed” with working out all the time.

Britney, who’s dating 23-year-old fitness trainer and model Sam Asghari, is reportedly desperate to hold onto her youth so she won’t lose her man.

As fans know, Spears loves to post workout videos to her Instagram account that show her doing some serious cardio and strength training moves. On Saturday, she shared a video of herself dancing with Asghari in her home gym after they had an apparent workout session together. The “Toxic” singer was glowing in the clip.

According to Radar Online’s insider, Britney’s preoccupation with exercise has spiraled out of control. The source claims that the 36-year-old is “letting her obsession with diet and fitness rule her life to an unhealthy degree.” Spears is said to always be thinking about something related to body image.

“She’s so self-conscious and can’t go five seconds without talking about cleanses or weight training.”

Friends supposedly believe Britney Spears is trying to stay slim and look young for Asghari. The source went on to say that Spears looks “incredible,” but she routinely Photoshops her selfies before sharing them on social media.

“It’s as if she’s on a weird mission to constantly look picture perfect. She’s always scrutinizing her reflection in the mirror and sometimes takes 50 photos before she’ll post one to Instagram.”

Sam Asghari loves to hike, and Britney has shared images snapped from hiking to her Instagram account. A few months ago, she posted a photo of herself with Sam on a hike, gushing over her love for him and how fulfilled she is having him in her life.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Radar Online’s report suggests that Britney is so concerned about Sam sticking around that her family thinks she’s ignoring other areas of her own life. Moreover, she’s allegedly pressuring everyone around her to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The media outlet even claims that Spears has insisted there be no partying or alcohol on tour.

The site’s source said those close to Britney are glad she’s taking care of herself, but she’s gone overboard.

“People are happy that Britney is taking care of herself, but now it’s getting in the way of her having fun.”

Ironically, a Britney Spears posted a selfie on Instagram in her workout attire. She’d just returned from her Hawaiian vacation and was getting back into her exercise routine. She wrote that it was nice to take a break from her cardio activities and that “overdoing anything just isn’t good.”