Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Allegedly Snubbed Miranda Lambert At ACM Awards, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Miranda, Blake and Gwen all attended the 2018 ACM Awards where Miranda seemingly referenced her and Blake's divorce

Fans worrying that Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Miranda Lambert could have had a seriously awkward run-in at the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15 can breathe a sigh of relief. As reported by Us Weekly, though Lambert took to the stage to accept her awards, her former husband and his girlfriend were reportedly nowhere to be seen in the audience.

Despite the couple being spotted by the cameras several times as they sat together in the audience during the Las Vegas awards show, the outlet is claiming that they allegedly both dipped out and headed backstage when Miranda headed up on stage to accept the award for Song of the Year for “Tin Man,” a track reportedly written about Shelton and their 2015 divorce.

An onlooker alleged that the couple “were backstage when Lambert gave her speech” and did not sit in the audience as she headed to the stage.

As noted by the site, Miranda appeared to reference her split from her fellow country star while accepting the award, telling the crowd, “Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me.”

Entertainment Daily reported that a slew of Twitter users claimed the country star was clearly talking about Blake in her ACM Awards speech, even accusing her of “throwing shade” at her former husband when she stepped on the stage.

Miranda Lambert wins the first award… Looks over twice where Blake and Gwen were sitting and they are conveniently not in the audience. Hmmm ????#ACMawards #ACM

Fox News noted that the couple were then conveniently missing again when Lambert headed on stage to accept the award for Female Vocalist of the Year and also shared a clip which appeared to show Miranda glancing over in the direction of where her ex-husband and Gwen were sitting, only to notice that they weren’t there.

But it appeared that Lambert returned the favor to avoid any potential awkwardness with a possible snub of her own, shortly before praising friend Carrie Underwood for returning to the stage.

According to Fox News, Miranda was “nowhere in sight” in the ACM Awards audience when Blake took to the stage to perform the track “I Lived It” with Toby Keith while Gwen was filmed proudly singing along from the audience shortly. As the Inquisitr reported last week, she teased a possible wedding with the singer.

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert at the 2012 ACM Awards Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Although Lambert has never explicitly confirmed that “Tin Man” is about Shelton, she has strongly hinted at the inspiration behind the song being her former marriage in multiple interviews about her music.

Speaking to iHeartRadio in 2017, Miranda said of the song, “‘Tin Man,’ I guess [was] going through a lot of times where I felt pretty empty – I understood a whole new meaning.”

She then continued of the emotional and raw track, “I mean, how many times have we seen The Wizard of Oz? Something that everyone knows what the Tin Man represents; cold, and empty, and loneliness, and heartless.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Miranda has also confirmed on multiple occasions that the album the song features on – The Weight of These Wings – was inspired by her divorce almost three years ago.

Blake and Miranda were married for four years between 2011 and 2015.