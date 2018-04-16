‘Infinity War’ Directors Explain Why Iron Man Will Not Be Recast When Robert Downey Jr. Leaves The MCU

Since 2008, Robert Downey Jr. has been synonymous with Iron Man. When the actor took on the role in the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, one could probably not imagine where the adventures would go or how many characters would ultimately be introduced to the world via film. However, the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the fourth untitled Avengers movie, are set to not only shake things up for all of the characters but also signal an end to many stories.

With contracts coming to an end for some of the original members of the MCU, including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and of course Robert Downey Jr., it makes sense that there will be some shakeups in upcoming movies. According to a report from Cinema Blend, it seems that one thing that fans of the MCU may not have to worry about is seeing Iron Man recast with a new actor once Downey Jr. decides he is done.

As of right now, only a select few know what the fate of Iron Man is after the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War, but according to the film’s directors, the Russo brothers, “if and when” Robert Downey Jr. makes the decision to retire from the role, it is unlikely that anyone else will be taking up the mantle. Joe Russo explained that he does not believe there is anyone “who can take over Iron Man from Robert.”

10 years. Over 18 movies. A special thank you to all of the fans. pic.twitter.com/Bo5yXMkltO — Tony Stark (@Iron_Man) April 10, 2018

In fact, according to Russo, he does not believe that the audience would even accept a new Iron Man after Robert Downey Jr. leaves the MCU. At this time, Joe Russo shared that the actor has not said anything about leaving, but it is only a matter of time because it will have to “happen at some point.” Although newer talent will eventually be brought in to take over for the actors who are leaving the MCU, this does not mean that Iron Man is going to be replaced with a new actor, nor does it mean that Downey Jr. is leaving just yet.

Joe Russo even explained the same thing that the actor has recently, although Robert Downey Jr. loves playing Iron Man, “he can’t play the character forever. I am sure there are lots other things he wants to do in his career.” Russo said that he loves working with the actor, and for now, they have to see what is coming next.

With the fate of many of the MCU characters up in the air, dependent on what happens in both Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the fourth Avengers movie, it remains to be seen whether Iron Man even survives the upcoming battles. However, while there are no guarantees, it seems that fans of Robert Downey Jr. and his Iron Man can at least take heart in the idea that there are no plans to recast the role in the future.