‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Ex-Girlfriend Hints That He’s Cheating On His Wife, Reports ‘In Touch’

Is Ryan Edwards trying to hook up with his ex-girlfriend?

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been under fire for his substance abuse issues as well as rumors that he’s been cheating on his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. Now, Ryan’s ex-girlfriend, Shelby Woods, is hinting that Ryan has been trying to contact her as well.

According to an April 16 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Ryan Edwards’ former girlfriend, Shelby Woods, posted an interesting message on her Twitter account over the weekend. Woods, who dated Edwards before he met and married his current wife, Mackenzie Standifer, wrote that someone’s husband was “hitting her up,” and that his wife was too “delusional” to believe it, so she wouldn’t waste her time telling her.

“Sometimes I just wanna be like, ‘Hey sis, your husband is still hitting me up.’ Buuuuut then I remember how delusional you are so I don’t waste my time.” Shelby tweeted.

Many Teen Mom OG fans believed that Shelby Woods may have been talking about Ryan Edwards. Ryan has allegedly been busted trying to meet up with women in his area via the Tinder dating app. Edwards, who has been married to Mackenzie Standifer for over a year, is also currently expecting a baby with his wife, which will be their first child together. The pair both have sons from previous relationships. Edwards is the father of Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, and Mackenzie has a little boy named Hudson with her ex-husband, Zack Stephens.

Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards’ drug addiction has been a huge factor over the past year as well. Edwards was filmed for Teen Mom OG driving under the influence. Fans watched as Ryan slurred his words, swerved on the road, and even fell asleep behind the wheel of his car. Days after the footage aired, Ryan announced that he had gone to rehab to seek treatment for his addition, which he later admitted was to heroin.

Now, sources are telling Us Weekly that Mackenzie Standifer is in “complete denial” about Ryan Edwards’ drug use. Standifer is said to be focused on having Edwards’ baby, and is hoping that the child will help him “be inspired to live a clean and sober life.” Mackenzie has yet to really speak out about Ryan’s cheating allegations, but it seems that things are definitely rocky for the Teen Mom OG couple.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.