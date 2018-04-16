Kim Zolciak-Biermann, NeNe Leakes Take To Social Media To Address Conflict After Intense ‘RHOA’ Reunion Shows

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann make it clear they aren't patching things up anytime soon after juicy 'RHOA' reunion shows.

A lot of shade has been thrown between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes over the years, and things were intense as the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion shows aired. Both RHOA ladies took to their social media pages to address their recent issues, but it doesn’t look as if anybody should expect them to become besties anytime soon. What’s the scoop on the latest between NeNe and Kim?

It looks like NeNe Leakes fired the first shot Sunday night via her Instagram page. The Real Housewives of Atlanta returnee noted that many things happen behind the scenes that viewers don’t see, and she knew working with “her” would be a mess. Leakes said that when things go wild, she ends up being reprimanded and looking like the bad guy, and she wishes she could speak more freely.

NeNe went on to accuse Kim of pushing buttons, lying, and playing the victim, and she said that Zolciak is a bully. Leakes tossed out several sharp barbs toward her nemesis, noting that she figured out who the RHOA star was a long time ago. NeNe’s fans loved her post, as it racked up more than 60,000 likes and about 6,000 comments in around 15 hours.

Of course, Zolciak wasn’t going to let Leakes’ post go without a response of some sort. Kim soon posted on Instagram herself, and she started with an apology of sorts to Leakes. The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran said she was sorry for what’s happened between them, adding that they both know the truth. Zolciak says she could have sued Leakes for all that’s gone down if she had wanted to, insisting that NeNe has lied about both her and her daughter Brielle as well as attacked her physically. Kim says she’s sorry she’s reacted publicly to the issues with NeNe, noting that she should have “risen above it.”

Zolciak goes on to state that she will no longer engage with Leakes via social media to “perpetuate the hate.” She says she’s asking NeNe to do the same, asking that they move on from this drama. Kim also says that if NeNe continues the negativity toward her RHOA co-star on social media, it’s because Leakes is trying to stay on the show and stay relevant. Zolciak’s post also garnered a lot of support from her fans, getting more than 40,000 likes and 3,000 comments in about 12 hours.

As juicy as all of the drama tends to get between these two RHOA stars, it doesn’t sound as if viewers should expect to see much more of it. Zolciak swears she’s done with the show, but many wonder if she’ll really be able to stay away from the social media attacks toward Leakes. Will Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann go their separate ways and drop this fighting, or will they be unable to resist and continue to go after one another on social media?