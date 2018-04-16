‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Filed For Divorce Because Husband Was Cheating, Per ‘Life & Style’

A new report suggests that the 'Long Island Medium' filed to end her long-term marriage because her husband, Larry, was unfaithful.

Fans of Long Island Medium found out last night that Theresa Caputo sent her estranged husband, Larry, to live on the West Coast (specifically, in Los Angeles) while they sorted out their marital differences. And while the demise of their relationship has been the focus of the first episode of the hit TLC show, it turns out that there may be a lot more to the end of their marriage that was originally thought.

That’s, of course, according to Life & Style Magazine.

Many years ago, the Long Island Medium claimed that she had a dream where her soon-to-be ex-husband was having an affair. These thoughts plagued her mind for many years and even started to interfere with her readings.

But the outlet confirms that Larry did not, in fact, cheat on Theresa.

What Theresa was picking up on is the fact that Larry had a dream that a girl was hitting on him.

Later, Theresa made Larry promise that he would go to marriage counseling with her — and when he refused, Larry and Theresa chose to take dance lessons instead.

It perhaps would have served their marriage better if they opted for the marital counseling.

But the outlet does give some insight as to why the Long Island Medium and her husband split up. The outlet spoke to both Theresa and Larry, separately, and they said that Theresa’s increasing fame played a huge role in their marriage’s demise.

Theresa was the first to talk to the outlet and claimed that in addition to not spending as much time together, they were struggling with communication issues.

“We’re having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

Larry echoed the same sentiment and claimed that while he was trying to keep himself busy so he didn’t have to face the reality of his marriage ending, it didn’t do much to alleviate the pain.

“As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

New episodes of Long Island Medium air every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.