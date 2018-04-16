Roman Reigns Was In A ‘Tough’ Position At ‘WrestleMania,’ Got The Short End Of The Stick, Per ‘Post-Courier’

Fans are still very upset about the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match at "WrestleMania."

The results of the main event at WrestleMania were nothing if not disappointing, especially for wrestling fans who are fans of Roman Reigns. When Brock Lesnar performed an upset and ultimately won the match against the so-called “Big Dog,” fans were so disappointed that they chanted “Boring!” and “CM Punk” at the event. But wrestling insiders are insisting that the battle between Reigns and Lesnar isn’t over yet, and we’ll soon be seeing the duo face off again.

That’s the word, at least, according to the Post and Courier, who claim that the battle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, rather than being almost over, is actually just beginning. Originally, Reigns was scheduled to take the title, and Lesnar was scheduled to return to the UFC. Instead, Lesnar extended his contract with the WWE and kept the title, and according to the outlet, fans felt manipulated.

“An announcement also was made that Reigns would be challenging Lesnar once again, but this time in a cage match at the heavily hyped Greatest Royal Rumble, a WWE Network-exclusive event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 27. It’s speculated that McMahon may be hoping that a victorious Reigns will be far better received by an audience 7,000 miles away.”

It wasn’t just the fans who were upset at the way things went down for Roman Reigns, however. According to the Sportster, WWE legend Edge claims he knows why things went wrong for the so-called “Big Dog”: the event went on for way too long (seven hours, when you factor in the opening matches), and by the time Reigns and Lesnar faced off, they were exhausted, leaving Reigns with the short end of the proverbial stick.

“I think that [has] affected Reigns two years in a row now. You want to be in the main event, but you’re in the main event after six-and-a-half hours of wrestling. That’s a tough position to be in, no matter who you are, to try and keep a crowd engaged. It is too long, but I get the flip side. You’re trying to get people on the show.”

Regardless of whether fans like it or not — and, it seems, many of them don’t — Roman Reigns now has main event status, and whether he wins a title or not, his main event status isn’t going away any time soon.