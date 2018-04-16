Ian Somerhalder Cast In New Vampire TV Series For Netflix One Year After ‘Vampire Diaries’ End

Ian Somerhalder to star in Netflix's 'V-Wars.'

Former Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder is returning to his roots. Just one year after the end of the popular CW series, the actor has been cast in a brand new vampire-themed television show, which will stream on Netflix.

According to an April 16 report by TVLine, Ian Somerhalder has been cast in Netflix’s V-Wars, which is an adaptation of a graphic novel series. The show has been ordered straight to series for 10 episodes.

The V-Wars graphic novels revolve around a virus that turns human beings into dangerous vampires that are out for blood. Ian Somerhalder will be playing the character of Dr. Luther Swann, whose best friend, Michael Fayne, contracts the virus and becomes a bloodthirsty vampire. Michael then goes on to become a powerful leader of other vampires. Swann becomes stuck in the middle and is tasked with figuring out how to stop the virus.

According to Comic Book, IDW Entertainment President David Ozer cited Ian Somerhalder as the perfect choice for the V-Wars adaptation, revealing his work on The Vampire Diaries has offered the actor a “keen understanding” of the vampire genre. Ozer also revealed that Somerhalder will be a “creative force on the series.”

As many fans know, Ian Somerhalder has plenty of experience when it comes to vampires. The actor portrayed the character of Damon Salvatore on the CW series Vampire Diaries for eight seasons. Damon went through all the emotions and personality changes during the show’s eight-year run. When the character was introduced he was a heartless killer who harbored a century-long vendetta against his brother, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), and later became a good guy who falls in love with the lead character Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and finds his way in the world.

Since leaving The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, have welcomed their first child together, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

It remains to be seen if Ian Somerhalder can hold his own against vampires while in the role of the human. However, many of the actor’s Vampire Diaries fans are sure to follow him to the V-Wars Netflix series for the latest chapter in his career.