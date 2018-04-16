Salmonella Egg Recall: Eggs Distributed To Walmart, Food Lion, Restaurants In Nine States Recalled By FDA

More than 206 million eggs were recalled in nine states due to potential salmonella contamination — find out if stores and restaurants in your state are on the list.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that 206 million eggs distributed by a company in North Carolina were recalled due to the possibility of salmonella contamination. If you purchased eggs at one of the stores listed below, or recently ate eggs at a Waffle House restaurant, check the list below for specific details about this recall as well as information about symptoms of salmonella poisoning.

According to the FDA, there are currently 22 illnesses linked to eggs distributed by Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, Indiana, a company that produces 2.3 million eggs per day.

After an inspection by the FDA, Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled more than 206 million eggs due to possibility that they were contaminated with salmonella braenderup, an organism that could cause a range of health issues, including “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in children, the elderly, and people who have “weakened immune systems.”

“The voluntary recall was a result of some illnesses reported on the U.S. East Coast,” which led to extensive interviews and eventually a thorough FDA inspection of the Hyde County farm,” the FDA stated in a press release. “The facility includes 3 million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily.”

CBS News reports that the recalled eggs were distributed to retail stores and restaurants in nine states, including Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The eggs were distributed to Food Lion grocery stores and Walmart stores in the states listed above. The FDA also reports that some Waffle House restaurants purchased the potentially contaminated eggs.

Eggs that are part of this recall were sold in one-dozen containers and have Julian date between 011 and 102 printed on the carton. They were packaged with the following brand names: Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Great Value, Sunshine Farms, and Glenview.

The FDA recommends that consumers return the potentially contaminated eggs to the place of purchase for a full refund.

lovro77 / iStock Photo

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many people develop symptoms between 12 and 72 hours after they are infected with salmonella. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

Most people recover from the illness last from four to seven days, but it may cause more serious health issues for children, elderly, or those who have weakened immune systems.