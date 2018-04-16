Tristan Thompson’s Dad Threatens To Write Tell-All Book About Khloe Kardashian Cheating, Reports ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson's father is speaking out about his son's cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson’s father, Trevor Thompson, is calling out his son for bad behavior. Just days after Tristan was allegedly busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan’s dad is threatening to write a tell-all book about the scandal.

According to an April 16 report by Radar Online, Trevor Thompson told the site that he is interested in writing a tell-all book about his son Tristan’s bad behavior, as well as to reveal some Kardashian family secrets. Trevor was not at all surprised by Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal or the fact that he betrayed Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant with his child.

Tristan Thompson’s father claims that he has a “big, big story” about what really happened between his son and Khloe Kardashian.

“I can write a book about what happened,” Trevor stated, adding that the tell-all would be “really good and sad.”

Meanwhile, Trevor also claims that if his son would just “communicate” with him that he would be a “better person.”

Trevor says that if Tristan Thompson would just repair their relationship and talk to him, then he wouldn’t have the current problems he’s facing in the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian. Trevor went on to add that sons need their fathers, because “mothers can’t get through” to their sons in the same way that a father can.

As many fans know, the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal blew up early last week, just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl whose name has yet to be revealed. Photos and video of Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women surfaced online, along with proof that Thompson accompanied one of those women back to his hotel room.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was stunned to learn about Tristan Thompson’s cheating and is currently “undecided” about what the future holds for her relationship with the father of her child. Khloe is said to be weighing her options and will likely be moving back to L.A., where her entire family resides, as soon as she can. Meanwhile, Tristan will remain in Ohio, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It remains to be seen if his father will actually tell his “big” story or keep it to himself.