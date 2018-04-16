‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Hype The Action Ahead As JT Situation Causes Chaos In Genoa City [Spoilers]

What do 'Young and Restless' stars have to say about that wild JT-related cliffhanger from Friday and what's on the way?

J.T. Hellstrom’s abuse toward ex-wife and renewed love Victoria Newman took a wild turn on Friday’s show, and Young and Restless spoilers tease that the week of April 16 will be a crazy one. Nikki Newman clobbering JT with a fireplace poker had everybody’s jaws dropping and spoilers indicate that the action kicks right back into gear on Monday’s show. Several members of the cast are taking to social media to hype up these next episodes, and fans will not want to miss what comes next.

Sharon Case, who plays Sharon, recently tweeted that these current shows were some of their best ever, and she added that it was amazing working with the crew she’s on-screen with right now. It’s not often that viewers see Young and Restless characters Sharon, Victoria, Nikki, and Phyllis together and on the same side of an issue, but spoilers hint that they’ll have to stay united to cope with the chaos ahead.

Heading into the week of April 16, Case teased that this will be must-see television, and she shared a preview clip hinting at what’s on the way. Amelia Heinle, who plays Victoria, had warned fans that last week would be dramatic, emotional, and heartbreaking. She hasn’t added anything new to social media yet in reference to this new week, but she’s been consistent in thanking fans for their support throughout this challenging storyline.

As the drama with Amelia and JT played out this past week, Heinle chatted with the CBS Los Angeles morning show crew about this tough storyline. Heinle says that it was definitely difficult for Victoria to open up to Nikki about JT’s abuse, and Amelia says that she’s learned a lot from Young and Restless fans about how often abuse, both emotional and physical, is happening to people these days.

Heinle says she’s grateful to everybody who’s been so supportive of the current story, and she adds that it’s touched her heart. Unfortunately, the actress didn’t reveal any Young and Restless spoilers about what happens next. Eric Braeden, who plays Victoria’s father, Victor Newman, praised her on Twitter for what a great job she did with Friday’s show, and he added that Gina Tognoni, who plays Phyllis, was “also damned good” in these recent scenes.

Mal Young, the executive producer and head writer for Young and Restless, teased via Twitter that viewers would see the action continue with that same “fateful night” carrying across four episodes. So, that means fans won’t miss a minute of what goes down among the four women as they scramble to deal with this wicked JT situation.

Can Victoria, Nikki, Sharon, and Phyllis manage to stay out of trouble when it comes to what happened with JT? Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there are juicy twists and turns on the way as the chaos unfolds, and fans are not going to want to miss any of the upcoming action.