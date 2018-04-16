Kanye West Shocks Fans With Surprising Khloe Kardashian-Related Memory In Twitter Return

Stop everything because rapper Kanye West returned to Twitter!

The rapper’s return surprised and delighted many of his fans. However, according to E! News, at least one of West’s tweets caught the interest of fans of Khloe Kardashian and Keeping Up with the Kardashian.

Yeezy spent a moment of his return to the popular social media platform to reminisce about a moment from the past with his sister-in-law Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom. The “Real Friends” singer shared a picture of himself with Odom, and he explained that as the former NBA player recovered from his drug overdose in the hospital, he would visit him. During those visits, West would play his album Saint Pablo album for Odom, which the recovering basketball star enjoyed.

Ultimately, after he left the hospital, Odom made his first public appearance with Yeezy at Kanye’s Yeezy Season 3 show. The photo West shared on Twitter depicted that moment.

While most fans probably know, Khloe Kardashian recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, who stands accused of cheating on the Kardashian sister with multiple women, according to Us Weekly. While the status of their relationship remains murky, it seems at least somewhat surprising that West posted about his sister-in-law’s ex during this tumultuous time.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Of course, sometimes there’s no explaining the rapper’s actions. West has a history of behavior that appears off-the-wall, and he’s undoubtedly struggled even more since his mother’s untimely death, which the rapper reportedly blamed himself for.

In all, West sent out 10 total tweets on Twitter over about three hours. In addition to his somewhat untimely Odom tweet, he also tweeted out an image of his favorite Saint Pablo T-shirt, which appears to feature Caitlyn Jenner. Plus, he shared images of a couple of different pairs of shoes he seems to have in the works right now. New tattoo ideas bearing the name of his son, Saint West, made the cut for what he shared with his 3.66 million followers last night.

Perhaps his most intriguing tweets included deep thoughts about existing consciousness.

Does his tweet about Khloe’s ex mean something more? Perhaps, or maybe he merely gave tribute a man he calls his friend.