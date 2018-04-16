Scheana Marie Is Forced To Face Past Memories Of Rob Valletta, Gushes Over Rumored New Boyfriend Robby Hayes

Scheana Marie can't escape memories of her former relationships.

Scheana Marie doesn’t like being forced to look back on her failed marriage to Mike Shay and her short-lived romance with actor Robert Parks-Valletta.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to the Vanderpump Rules star’s potential new romance with Bachelor in Paradise’s Robby Hayes, Scheana has taken to Twitter to reveal that she is now being faced with the memories of not just one, but two of her former relationships on Facebook.

“Thank you [Facebook] for the memories of now not just one, but two exes,” Scheana Marie wrote on Twitter on April 14.

Scheana spent the majority of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules complaining about her former husband, Shay, while praising her now-ex-boyfriend, Parks-Valletta, for everything from his successful career to his physical abilities. Unfortunately, while Scheana believed she and Parks-Valletta would walk down the aisle soon after her divorce from Shay was finalized, he chose to end their relationship last August due to the immense drama he’d been faced with on the show.

During Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, Parks-Valletta was accused of cheating on Scheana by allegedly kissing another woman at the Toca Madera nightclub in Los Angeles, which the SUR Restaurant waitress vehemently denied.

Following the end of her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, Scheana Marie moved to Las Vegas and began spending time with Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes.

Although Scheana has denied having a romantic relationship with Hayes in the past, her recent social media activity seems to suggest that things between them have since changed. In addition to calling her fellow reality star “handsome” on Instagram and frequently using heart-emojis while chatting with him on Twitter, Scheana recently praised Hayes as a gentleman.

On Twitter over the weekend, Scheana Marie spoke of hanging out with Hayes once she returns to Los Angeles from Sin City. In response, one fan suggested that he would ultimately make her foot the bill for whatever they would be doing. Right away, Scheana shot down the idea, informing the fan that Hayes is always a “gentleman” and never makes her pay.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including her ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 this and every Monday night on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.