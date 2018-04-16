‘Mobile Suit Gundam 00’ Season 3: Anime Director Talks Release Date For New ‘Gundam 00’ Sequel Movie/TV Series

Sunrise director Seiji Mizushima has started discussing his plans for the new 'Mobile Suit Gundam 00' sequel that was confirmed to be in the works starting in 2018.

After 10 long years of waiting, watching Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 finally became a real possibility. During the 2018 “ Gundam 00 Festival 10 Re:vision” event in Tokyo, it was officially confirmed that a new anime project was greenlit, and reports from the Animate store indicate that it will be a direct Mobile Suit Gundam 00 sequel.

Over on Twitter, studio Sunrise director Seiji Mizushima has been talking about his plans for the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 sequel. Seiji was the director the first two seasons, which aired from 2007 through 2009 and had 50 episodes combined. The ending of Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 2 left fans hanging, but this ending left an opening for the story to be resolved with the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer, which was released in 2010. Seiji also directed the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 movie and three Gundam 00 OVA episodes that came out in that timeframe. In 2018, the Gundam Build Divers anime features a Gundam 00 Diver model, but that new unrelated story was created by a different director and team at Sunrise.

Before discussing plans for the new Mobile Suit Gundam 00 sequel, Seiji thanked everyone for enjoying the Gundam 00 10-year anniversary event, especially considering that “over the course of ten years, people’s feelings are likely to change (laughs) that much power. Great.” When fans asked him if he was “serious” about making a new Gundam 00 anime, he replied, “I’m serious.”

Unfortunately, neither the official announcement nor the tweets from the director have indicated what will be the format for the new anime project. It could be another two-cour Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 with 25 episodes, or it could be another new Mobile Suit Gundam 00 movie. (This article will be updated once Sunrise confirms the format, but for the moment this report is assuming that Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 is in the works.)

Some of the characters from the older ‘Mobile Suit Gundam 00’ anime TV series. Studio Sunrise / 'Mobile Suit Gundam 00' Anime TV Still

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 Release Date

Several days after the 10-year anniversary event announcement, Seiji once again confirmed that he’s doing a new Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime, but he also began to discuss scheduling. Unfortunately, the release date for the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 sequel was not officially confirmed during the event, but the comments from Seiji seemingly hint that the turnaround will not be quick. He pointed out that the “next deployment will not be delivered so fast in haste.” Therefore, it seems safe to presume that the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 release date will not be in 2018.

Seiji went on to explain that beginning work on the new Gundam 00 anime project is “considerably far ahead” because he needs to make a “schedule adjustment first.” He hinted that he took another project that he “decided to do a few years later.” When fans on Twitter suggested they were willing to “wait forever” for the new Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime, he thanked them and stated that he would be “working hard.”

“But, in the meantime, prepare what you can do, get the site straightened out, and do it in a proper form. Please wait. Don’t contact Sunrise,” Seiji tweeted jokingly.

The Sunrise director also announced that he wanted to reunite the main Mobile Suit Gundam 00 staff for the new anime project. However, he also noted that in the 10 years since the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime first aired, that new people have been joining the anime industry, so he wants to take this “new power and regenerate it.” Once again, he urged fans to just “wait” for more news, but, needless to say, fans can’t wait until the release date for the new Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Season 3 (or movie) comes.