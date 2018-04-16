John Cena & Nikki Bella Split: ‘He Never Should Have Proposed,’ Reports ‘People Magazine’

John Cena reportedly got cold feet as his wedding to Nikki Bella grew closer.

John Cena and Nikki Bella have officially called off their engagement. The WWE fan favorites announced their split over the weekend and revealed that they were calling off their destination wedding, which was set for May 5.

According to an April 16 report by People Magazine, sources are dishing on what went wrong between John Cena and Nikki Bella and are revealing that John may be to blame for the end of the relationship.

As many WWE fans know, Cena had always maintained that he didn’t want to get married again after his three-year marriage to Elizabeth Huberdeau ended in 2012. However, John took the leap and proposed to Nikki in April 2017 while in the ring together. Sadly, as the wedding date began to draw closer, John Cena allegedly started to get cold feet.

Sources claim that John Cena “never should have proposed” to Nikki Bella because he just didn’t want to have a wife and a family. Despite allegedly telling Nikki that he had changed, insiders claim that he is “someone who puts himself first always.” The source went on to reveal that Nikki is “devastated” and “heartbroken” by the split.

“This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up,” said the insider.

3 more days | @thegarden A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:39pm PDT

John Cena and Nikki Bella had planned to get married the first weekend in May in Mexico, where Bella was “excited” to celebrate her family’s heritage with her closest friends and family members. The wedding was said to be modest, and not an “over the top” Hollywood event. However, the nuptials will no longer be happening, as Bella and Cena have officially confirmed the end of their relationship.

In a statement released via her social media accounts, Nikki Bella claims that she and John Cena still have a lot of “love and respect” for each other, and the decision to split was a “difficult” one. The pair is now asking for fans to respect their privacy during the difficult time.

Meanwhile, John Cena and Nikki Bella will likely be bumping into each other a lot due to the fact that they are both employed by the WWE. Fans will be watching to see how everything plays out between the two in the coming months.