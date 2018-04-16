Kristin Cavallari Returns To Reality TV: See The Trailer For Her New Show ‘Very Cavallari’

‘The Hills’ star is back — and she’s bringing husband Jay Cutler along for the reality TV ride.

Kristin Cavallari is headed back where she belongs — to reality TV. The former Laguna Beach and Hills star will headline a new E! reality show, Very Cavallari. E! posted the first trailer for the show, which will also feature Kristin’s famous husband, NFL star Jay Cutler.

In the clip, which you can see below, Kristin Cavallari says she is “so ready” to return to reality TV seven years after she stopped shooting The Hills, which was filmed in Los Angeles. The new series will follow Kristin’s grown-up life 2000 miles away in Nashville, where she recently relocated with Cutler, and their three young children: Camden, 5; Jaxon, 3; and Saylor, 2

The Very Cavallari promo shows Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s home life as well as her career as a businesswoman for her fashion and lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. In the clip, Kristin talks about her “crazy staff” as she gets ready to open her flagship Uncommon James store.

“I have the craziest staff,” Kristin says. “Of course there’s gonna be drama. Of course there’s gonna be hookups.”

Us Weekly reported that Kristin Cavallari’s new show is expected to air on E! this summer. According to the press release, in addition to Cavallari and Cutler, fans will meet Shannon, a staffer “who is never shy about speaking her mind”; Brittany, “a type-A workaholic”; and Reagan, who has “off-beat sense of humor.”

The Very Cavallari press release teases the following.

“With everyone working together in the new space and a few new hires joining the team, personalities begin to clash. Relationships intertwine, arguments erupt and love triangles begin to form.”

Kristin Cavallari first rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2006, before she took over Lauren Conrad’s starring spot on the spinoff, The Hills, for its final two seasons in 2009 and 2010.

Kristin previously revealed on Oprah: Where Are They Now? that MTV producers set her up to be the “villain” character on Laguna Beach. Cavallari said she would cry for hours after seeing how she was portrayed on the show.

After The Hills wrapped, Kristin Cavallari went on to compete on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where she was the third star eliminated alongside pro partner Mark Ballas. Cavallari’s reality TV resume also includes the short-lived UPN series Get this Party Started.

But Kristin previously told People that she was hesitant to return to the reality TV spotlight now that she’s a mom.

“I’m so thankful for the reality shows I did,” Cavallari said in 2016. “However, when I did them I wasn’t a mom, I wasn’t married, all I had to look out for was myself. So it’s different. I care too much about my family to air our dirty laundry and to put everything out there and have everybody constantly judging us. I’ll watch it, but I don’t want to be part of it.”

Kristin Cavallari has now clearly changed her tune, but don’t expect to see her kids on the small screen. The Cutler kids won’t be seen on camera on Very Cavallari.

You can see the first trailer for Very Cavallari below.