John Stamos Welcomes Son And Reveals Beautiful Meaning Behind Baby’s Name

New dad John Stamos announced via Instagram that he and his wife, 31-year-old Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their beautiful baby boy to the world over the weekend.

In an incredibly sweet post, the Fuller House star also shared both his son’s picture and name — Billy Stamos.

He wrote, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome, Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

The baby’s namesake is the actor’s late father, William “Bill” John Stamos, who passed away in 2001. Late last year, Stamos honored his father in a loving Instagram post where he pledged to try to live up to the excellent example his dad provided on how to parent a son.

In the beautiful black and white image, Billy holds his dad’s finger in a beautiful, touching moment. The star’s happily ever after continues after his lovely fairytale engagement and wedding to McHugh.

According to People, he said that leaving fatherhood late into his life gave him plenty of time to prepare for this next phase. He always wanted to be a dad, but at age 54, he felt that ship had sailed. Luckily for him, it hadn’t, and last year, when his fiance told him she was pregnant, he responded with a priceless reaction, and she feels confident he’s ready to be a great dad.

Unfortunately, Stamos regrets that his parents will never get to meet his son and his father will never hold his namesake. Despite that small sadness, Stamos plans to spend his fatherhood years imparting the wisdom he gained from his dad to his son.

Stamos and McHugh married on February 2 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, after over two and a half years together. The pair said their vows in front of a small group of family and close friends. Now, just a bit over two months later, the happy couple begins another new journey together into parenthood.

The actor hasn’t been shy telling the world he waited his whole life to become a father. Now the happy moment finally arrived, and he appears to be entirely in love with his new bundle of joy.

Congratulations on becoming a father. May these next weeks, months, and years be filled with joy and happiness as little Billy grows into a man.