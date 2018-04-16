Rita Ora Dons Plunging Bathing Suit And Daisy Dukes At Coachella Music Festival

Rita Ora showcases her incredible body in a cherry-printed swimsuit and denim shorts for the 2018 Coachella music festival.

Rita Ora donned a plunging bathing suit and daisy dukes at the 2018 Coachella music festival on Sunday. She posted images to her Instagram account so fans could get a good look at her sexy outfit.

Ora isn’t one to be bashful about sharing sexy photos of herself with fans. She didn’t fail to deliver this weekend when she attended the Coachella event held in Indio, California.

“Chiltas got her daisy dukes on today with @wrangler @wrangler europe #summerofwrangler,” Rita Ora captioned the image.

The 27-year-old is wearing a cherry-printed bathing suit that plunges down the front, sides, and back. The high-cut suit also showed off her behind, but she had on a pair of denim daisy dukes while attending the festival.

Rita accessorized the look with white-rimmed sunglasses, layered necklaces, and a stack of bracelets on her left wrist. In the second image, she’s wearing only the bathing suit and has on a black bucket hat. A large tattoo on her side can be seen, as well as another one on her upper thigh.

Daily Mail reports that it wasn’t just this outfit the “Your Song” singer wore that got “pulses racing” at Coachella. Aside from the swimsuit, she wore a two-toned denim crop top and high-rise cropped white slacks.

Rita Ora completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. She wore the ensemble when debuting her latest track, “Proud,” at the DJ booth.

Ora wowed her fans with an all-black outfit at the Palm Springs music festival on Friday. She wore a crop top and matching crop jacket with high-waisted briefs and pants that exposed her upper thighs and behind.

Coachella Main Stage. 8.45. A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

The “R.I.P.” singer’s flair for flaunting her edgy taste in fashion is what her 13.2 million Instagram followers love to see. She opted for a more revealing look over the weekend donning a bathing suit and tiny denim shorts.

Rita Ora told Shape magazine in April 2017 that she doesn’t eat healthy to get skinny, but to “feel better.” She said the eating plan she’s on allows for a liberal amount of food as long as exercise is added in. The star eats a lot of lean proteins and vegetables but adds in some healthy carbs as well. Her workout program circuit training consists of cardio, weightlifting, and squats. She spends an hour or two training, depending on how much time she has.