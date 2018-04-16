‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura Wright Leaks Friz Baby News – Liz Pregnant Soon!

The latest 'GH' info indicates a May sweeps wedding for Franco and Liz then a baby soon after.

General Hospital spoilers from a recent interview with Laura Wright, the actress who plays Carly Corinthos, reveal a massive twist ahead for the Friz pair. It seems that Laura may have overshared because she leaked a huge spoiler. According to the actress, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and fiancee Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) are going to have a baby! Talk of a Friz baby began swirling almost as soon as Friz coupled up because Liz is notoriously fertile, but this leak is the first confirmation of the long-standing rumor.

GH Leaks Critical Spoiler!

What’s most interesting about this massive General Hospital spoilers leak is that it came directly from ABC daytime via the GH Twitter channel. GH tweeted a brief one-minute interview with Laura Wright to honor the soap’s 55th anniversary. If you check out the last 10 seconds of the video, you’ll hear the stunning insight about the future of Friz. The actress was asked, “What keeps General Hospital going at 55?” and she commented about the families on the show.

She said, “Scott Baldwin’s dad may have passed away but Scott Baldwin is still alive, and he has a son [Franco], and then he’s gonna have a son or a daughter.”

#GH55: @lldubs knows exactly the reason #GH is still going strong after 55 years: THE FANS (i.e. YOU). pic.twitter.com/Hrln72zZKH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 11, 2018

That’s a huge leak, and if you listen closely, it was a very specific name drop. Laura Wright could have mentioned the deep family she’s attached to on the show with Mike Corbin (Max Gail), his son Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), then Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), who is now expecting a child with Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). The fact that the actress singled out the Baldwins and said Franco will have a child is a major spoiler and ties into the evolution of Franco’s character and relationship with Liz.

Franco’s Back Home — Wedding Teased For Sweeps

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Franco and Liz’s relationship is back on track now that he survived the horrible ordeal with Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan). Liz will continue to support her man as he reels from the revelation that he was molested by Jim when he was just a little kid. This week, Franco is back home with Liz and her boys and begins to piece his life back together now that he knows the secret that’s been haunting him his whole life.

Franco has a lot on his mind, West Coast. And Elizabeth is right there to help him sort through everything that's happened.

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/U1e8l27zPe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 11, 2018

Friz has scenes on Wednesday as Liz offers him words of encouragement. GH spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Liz is “determined to help Franco find his way,” and that means moving forward with wedding plans. Spoilers leaking on Twitter hint it could be a May sweeps wedding for Franco and Liz. Another set source shared on a General Hospital board that the soap was making plans for special wardrobe needs for sweeps, and it was not associated with the annual Nurse’s Ball.

How Will Franco Handle The Baby News?

Regular GH watchers will remember that a debate over having kids is what broke up Franco and his ex-galpal Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford). General Hospital spoilers from SoapHub that included a poll found that almost 60 percent of fans surveyed wanted Franco to soften his stance and agree to have a baby. Now it seems that he will finally become a daddy with a child of his own with Liz if Laura Wright’s spoiler leak is to be trusted. Franco is already committed to being a step-dad to Liz’s three boys, but this is a game-changer.

WATCH: Franco finally realizes what prompted him to push Drew down the stairs. And he's not going to let Harvey get away with it. #GH55 pic.twitter.com/gAA3BdZqu7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 9, 2018

Franco has long been concerned that he could somehow pass on the mental problems that led to his prior cruel behavior and murderous intentions. But with the tumor removed and the reveal that abuse as a child may have warped his perception, he can heal and prepare to be the best daddy possible. Of course, Nina will be heartbroken to learn that Franco and Liz will welcome a baby since she got more sad fertility news when she went to see Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) recently.

What do you think? Are you excited about a Friz baby or worried? Catch up now on GH scoop on Kiki recast rumors from a recent audition, Ava blackmailing Henrik, and the growing brotherly bond between Franco and Drew. Watch ABC weekdays for new GH episodes, and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.