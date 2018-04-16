‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Catches Abigail In Bed With Stefan

Chad is in for a shocking surprise this week.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 16 reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is about to get the shock of his life when he finds his beloved wife Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) in bed with his very own brother, Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will be stunned when Chad continues to try to prove Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) innocent of killing his brother Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) as well as try to figure out why Abigail is acting cold and distant toward him. However, when he finally gets the answers he’s looking for, he’ll be in for a huge shock.

Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Chad storms into Stefan’s room to find a mystery woman in a black wig in bed with his brother. The latest DOOL promo reveals that Chad won’t be able to see the woman’s face, but it will be his own wife, Abigail. He’ll demand that the woman turn around and show herself, and that will likely be Friday’s cliffhanger.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Abigail is currently going through a very difficult time. She developed a split personality disorder after killing Andre, and she now has two alter-egos. One of them, Dr. Laura, is calm and likes to problem solve, while the other one, Gabby, is reckless and wild. Gabby, who wears a dark wig whenever she’s in control of Abby’s body, has fallen hard for Chad’s brother, Stefan, who is one of the only people who knows about the personality disorder.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Gabby go to extremes to ensure Marlena can't share their secret.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/NBQLocbmxA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Stefan’s mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), also knows Abigail’s shocking secret, but Stefan has convinced her to stay quiet. Last week, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) figured it out and was promptly taken care of by Gabby, who hit her over the head and is now keeping her prisoner in the underground tunnels of the DiMera mansion with some help from Stefan. Will Gabby and Stefan keep Chad prisoner as well if he finds out what’s been going on?

Days of our Lives viewers can watch all the drama with Chad, Abigail, and Stefan unfold when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.