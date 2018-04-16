‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Enjoy Coachella [Photos]

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett both shared photos from the music festival.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett didn’t let her drama with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, stop them from enjoying a fun weekend at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, days ago.

In a series of new Instagram videos and photos, the Vanderpump Rules star and aspiring actress has been seen taking in the sights of Coachella with her movie producer boyfriend and a couple of her Bravo co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Jesse Montana.

“Drip Drip. Thank you for having us [Bootsy Bellows] and [McDonalds],” Kent wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Emmett swinging on a pair of swings in a photo booth.

In an odd video post on Sunday, Kent showcased what appeared to be a wig laying on the side of a bathtub.

As fans may have heard, Kent was recently involved in some online drama with her boyfriend’s former wife, after Childers chose to publicly share a series of messages Kent had reportedly texted her days prior. In the messages from Kent, the reality star told the actress to keep her name out of her mouth and said she had learned some upsetting news from one of the daughters Childers shares with Emmett.

Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers’ feud was reportedly prompted by something Childers had said to one of her daughters about Kent, but it wasn’t revealed what that was. That said, it was clear that the comment infuriated Kent and led her to share a series of messages with Childers, slamming her for her inability to keep a man and pointing out that she was allegedly jobless.

Kent even slammed Childers for getting engaged to her current fiancé Jeff Tinsley just two weeks after her divorce from Emmett was finalized.

In other Lala Kent news, the reality star has become quite close to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in recent months. Although she didn’t hit it off with the cast when she first joined the show for Season 4, Kent has since been spending tons of time with her co-stars and weeks ago, a number of them were present when her boyfriend Randall Emmett celebrated his birthday in Los Angeles.

For more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.