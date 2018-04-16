Beyonce Breezes Through Coachella Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

In the middle of a prolonged dance performance at Coachella, Beyonce’s top started to come off and her boots fell to her ankles.

The 36-year-old singing superstar made quite an impression at the 2018 Coachella Music and Arts Festival despite a few hiccups involving her wardrobe. Through the singer’s quick action, the entire ordeal, fortunately, did not end up with a Janet Jackson moment. The former Destiny’s Child singer surprised audiences when she reunited with her former bandmates to perform several dance routines. During the medley of songs, which included 90s hits such as “Say My Name” and “Soldier,” Beyonce’s outfit started to come loose. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the singer caught the strap that was holding her top just in time to prevent a public “nip slip.” To make matters worse, her over-the-knee boots also started to sag and eventually dropped to her ankles.

During her dance routine with her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyonce was seen holding on to her straps. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, the “Crazy in Love” singer pressed on with her performance without skipping a beat. Fans who had noticed the wardrobe malfunction lauded Beyonce’s professionalism and praised her on social media.

Some fans pointed out how she was able to perform the entire extended version of “Get Me Bodied” without breaking a sweat. Beyonce performed some of the intricate dance moves with just one hand as she was stuck holding on to her skimpy costume. As reported by Time, the singer continued to perform like a pro during the entire ordeal and even managed to finish her routines for “Soldier” and “Independent Women.”

The malfunctioning costume was designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and was just one of many stage ensembles that Beyonce wore during her different performances. Fans on social media immediately joked that Rousteing could be “fired on the spot” for having designed such as poorly built outfit. One fan pointed out that Beyonce’s “twins” could not be contained and that the designer should have added more cup space.

Aside from the malfunctioning boots and bodysuit, the other stage ensembles went without a hitch. One of the most memorable costumes that Beyonce wore that night would have to be her flowing golden Egyptian-themed costume, which wowed the crowd during the show.