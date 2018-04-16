Maggie could get killed off while trying to avenge her husband Glenn's death in the AMC show.

The season finale of The Walking Dead Season 8 certainly brought an end to the war between Rick Grimes and Negan, but it looks like the villain has found a new nemesis who will not stop until he is dead. Interestingly, the one character who is out to get Negan happens to also have an uncertain future in the AMC show.

The following contains spoilers from The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 16 so proceed with caution.

In “Wrath,” Rick Grimes decided not to kill Negan, choosing to bring in the baddie to imprison him. Not surprisingly, the other characters were not happy with the decision. Maggie Green, Daryl Dixon, and Jesus all decided that they will wait before proving to Rick that he was wrong. So could this mean Maggie is set for an important role in The Walking Dead Season 9? The Hollywood Reporter ponders whether the AMC series has finalized negotiations with Lauren Cohan to return for another season.

It’s no secret that Lauren Cohan has been looking for other work outside of The Walking Dead after she and AMC failed to agree on her contract renewal. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star had actually signed on as one of the lead characters for a new ABC pilot Whiskey Cavalier, prompting speculations that the eighth season will be the last for Maggie Green. However, the season finale may have proven that Glenn Rhee’s widow could play a large role in The Walking Dead Season 9.

Gene Page / AMC

ABC seems to be open to letting Lauren Cohan return to work for AMC if only to give Maggie Green a proper send-off. But will the character end up becoming a villain alongside Jesus and Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 9? After all, the three were the only ones who appeared to be scheming against Rick Grimes in “Wrath,” as reported by Comic Book. Although this will guarantee that Cohan will have plenty of screentime later this year, it also means that Rick’s new enemies are closer than he thinks.

Gene Page / AMC

It is still unclear whether AMC and Lauren Cohan have renegotiated the actor’s contract renewal. In the meantime, The Walking Dead Season 9 is expected to air later this fall.