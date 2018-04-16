Donald Trump Given Nickname ‘Pee Brain’ By Hometown Newspaper The ‘New York Daily News’

The name refers to a supposed tape that allegedly depicts Trump watching prostitutes urinate on a bed.

Donald Trump was treated pretty savagely by his “hometown” newspaper, the New York Daily News, late last week, with the paper giving him the nickname “Pee Brain,” the Huffington Post is reporting.

In a Friday editorial, which also saw the 45th president being called “Dr. Evil” (Dr. Evil, for those not familiar, is a comic caricature of James Bond-style villains who appeared in the Austin Powers movies of the 1990s), a “clown,” and a “racist,” the Daily News editorial board focused specifically on Trump’s supposed “obsession” with a supposed video that shows him watching prostitutes urinate in a Moscow hotel room.

“Pee Brain” is, of course, a combination of the phrase “pea brain,” a Bugs Bunny-era “insult,” and the use of the word “pee,” referring to urination.

The topic of the supposed “pee tape,” which hasn’t been confirmed to exist, made the news again as former FBI Director James Comey made the rounds of talk shows and morning news shows promoting his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, which promises to be a damning exposé of the Trump White House.

One such salacious detail that will be revealed when the book drops on Tuesday, April 17, is Comey’s claim that Trump asked Comey to “look into” reports that a tape exists of a supposed event at a Moscow hotel room in which Trump watched prostitutes urinating on a bed. Specifically, it was a bed upon which former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, had slept, and Trump was keen to “defile” that bed, according to a January 2017 New York Daily News report.

As mentioned above, whether or not the tape even exists is not clear. But Trump, according to Comey, is “obsessed” with it. Specifically, Trump brought up the subject four times in January 2017 alone, according to an April 12 Huffington Post report.

Trump responded to the supposed tape’s existence by claiming that he’s a “germaphobe” and that there is “no way” he would watch other people urinate. As to the presence of prostitutes, Trump had this to say, according to Comey.

“Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?”

Comey, for his part, isn’t sure whether or not the tape exists, according to a companion New York Daily News piece. However, it’s not outside the realm of possibility, Comey told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last week.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

Trump, for his part, has denied not only that the “pee tape” exists, but that he was ever with prostitutes in Moscow. He was concerned with the tape because he wanted to protect his wife, Melania, according to Comey.