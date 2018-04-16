‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Premiere: How Did Alicia End Up Being One Of The Bad Guys?

Season 4 premiered with Alicia appearing to now be one of the bad guys.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the Season 4 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not already viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 4 premiere episode of Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) pretending to be injured in order to capture Morgan (Lennie James), John (Garret Dillahunt), and Al (Maggie Green).

So, how did Alicia get to this point?

The Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead saw Alicia mixed up with Proctor John (Ray McKinnon). Initially, she was his hostage while he had surgery and then decided to move to Houston in a takeover bid that would see him as the Texan equivalent of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Fear‘s companion program, The Walking Dead. However, by the end of the episode, Alicia was back with her mother and they were trying to escape the dam explosion.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

So, could Alicia have somehow met up with Proctor John in the time between the Season 3 finale and the Season 4 premiere? After all, as Alycia Debnam-Carey recently pointed out to Digital Spy, her character, Alicia, is a very different person from what fans saw in the Season 3 finale. There will also be time jumps to explore her story.

“You get to see Alicia in very different points of who she is as a character and then in time and they’re very, very different, they’re filmed very differently, they look very different.”

Another possibility is that, since some time has passed, something has happened that has caused Alicia’s group to have to become the bad guys. We know a significant time jump has occurred because Morgan has gone from present day The Walking Dead to Fear, meaning a significant time jump has occurred in Fear to get them up to the same time frame in The Walking Dead.

From watching The Walking Dead for all these years, fans have personally witnessed the change in characters from Season 1 through to the Season 8 finale. However, for Fear, this character development will be more pronounced with the time jump making it seem like Alicia’s group is now bad instead of being able to justify their behavior based on past incidents.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Herein lies the problem with a significant time jump: viewers will not be able to justify Alicia, Nick, and Luciana’s behavior as seen in the Season 4 premiere episode of Fear the Walking Dead unless it is clearly defined in further episodes, something that Alycia Debnam-Carey has alluded to in her interview with Digital Spy.

However, fans will just have to tune in to further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 to find out for certain how Alicia’s group turned into the bad guys and whether it is justifiably explained.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 2, titled “Another Day in the Diamond.”