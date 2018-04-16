Carrie Underwood Gets Teary Eyed During ACM Performance Of ‘Cry Pretty,’ As She Reveals ‘New’ Face

Carrie Underwood has finally returned to the stage following her horrible accident.

Slowly but surely, Carrie Underwood has began to emerge and share photos of herself with her fans.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the former American Idol winner shared the first full fledged close-up of her face with fans on her Instagram page in quite some time. In the photo, Carrie told fans that he had a great time rehearsing for the ACM Awards. Of course, the Instagram picture came months after the singer fell at her Nashville home late last year, causing her to break her wrist and get over 40 stitches on her face.

According to People, Underwood told fans in January that when she was ready to show her new face, it may look different. But when she emerged on stage to perform her hit song, “Cry Pretty,” the singer’s face looked nearly the same as it did before she injured it.

During her first performance following the accident, the 35-year-old wowed the audience in a sparkly black and silver dress that hit just above her knee. Underwood wore her long, blonde hair straight, and sported tear-shaped makeup just below her eyes.

Entertainment Weekly reports that just after the emotional performance, Underwood got teary-eyed as fans in the audience gave her a standing ovation.

Fans react to Carrie Underwood’s ‘new’ face at ACMs Awards https://t.co/gYp4Fap3yQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2018

Earlier this week, Carrie took to her website to share with fans the meaning behind her new single, “Cry Pretty.” Underwood told fans that she proudly co-wrote the song with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna. The ladies joined forces to create the song that Underwood says is about emotions taking over you and not being able to hold them back.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 14, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT

The singer goes on to say that it speaks to a lot of things that happened to her over the past year before saying that she is hopeful that her fans will be able to relate to the lyrics.

While at the AMC Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, Underwood wasn’t just there to perform her newest single, she was also there as an award nominee. Underwood was nominated for both Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Vocal Event of the Year for her song “The Fighter” with Keith Urban. Underwood and Urban won for Vocal Event of the Year, while she lost Female Vocalist of the Year to Miranda Lambert.